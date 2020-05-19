Songwriting & Production Team Rock Mafia Drop Debut EP 'Songs For The Eternal Optimist' This Week

Notable songwriting and production collective, Rock Mafia, have announced the release of "Don't Bring Me Down", the first track from their debut EP Songs for the Eternal Optimist, out on May 22 via 12Tone Music.

The divine pairing of Tim James and Antonina Armato - collectively known as Rock Mafia - has added their creative genius to the music of stars like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Eminem, Zedd, Mariah Carey, and BTS to name a few, while also garnering critical acclaim for their own music. With the release of their single "Don't Bring Me Down," Rock Mafia is geared to bring a renewed sense of positivity back into the world, one that we need right now.

With the ultimate goal of creating a community of artists who have each other's backs, Rock Mafia gets their inspiration from the rare earth resonance of crystals, quartz, citrine and obsidian, coupled with the idea that music is a spiritual force which at its highest point, moves through us regardless of whether we are creators or listeners. Tim James elaborates further, "there is no I in sound, we as a collective are always striving for connection, there is no better feeling than when the music means something to someone. One person, one billion, it's all beautiful".

Songs for the Eternal Optimist

Don't Bring me Down Don't Change You Good Morning Sun (feat. DENM) Whatchu Waiting For

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You