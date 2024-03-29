Songwriter Scott Ballew Puts Salvation To Tape On New LP, Rio Bravo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“If you can make someone laugh and cry in the same paragraph, there's no closer reflection to real life,” says third-generation Texan songwriter, Scott Ballew. His writing is a world of contrasts; poignant but humorous, relatable but cerebral, simple but cinematic. Sonically, his music—specifically his brand new LP, Rio Bravo—is as if Townes Van Zandt was produced by Ennio Morricone; soaked in spring reverb and wry turns of phrase. Throughout Rio Bravo, and through many different lenses and perspectives, Ballew drills down on a singular theme: As he puts it, “You have to totally surrender before you can find any salvation.” On the surface, Rio Bravo is a good vibe spin. But, for those who might need to hear it, Ballew delivers a fundamental tale of redemption filled with hope, levity, and a poetically happy ending.

Fans can hear Rio Bravo in its entirety right now at this link and order a vinyl copy right here. For more information, please visit lahondarecords.com.

Yesterday, Scott previewed the record for fans with an intimate in-store signing and performance at Waterloo Records in his home city of Austin, and on May 10th, he'll be celebrating the album release with a full band show at the Sagebrush.

Rio Bravo Tracklist:

True Love Can't Surf

Trouble Darling

Suicide Squeeze

Can You Hear Me Smile

Rio Bravo

Impossible Smile

Mutiny

Old Fashioned

All That Is Sacred

A Funny Masterpiece

More About Scott Ballew:

“People, they don't change,” sings Austin-born Scott Ballew on the first line of the first song of his junior album, Rio Bravo—an unexpected remark from a man whose life has been punctuated by personal evolution. A reductive synopsis would be as follows: Texas football star turned film director turned junkie turned musician.

His resume is staggering, from his work as Yeti's Head of Content, directing shorts featuring Ryan Bingham, J.B. Mauney, and Margo Price, to more recent independent ventures, including a documentary on Terry Allen and a film, All That is Sacred, chronicling the hazy creative stratosphere of Key West in the 70s. The latter is a glimpse of the lives of American literary giants Thomas McGuane and Jim Harrison and superstar Jimmy Buffett. A true artistic visionary, Ballew's latest endeavor is a near-obsessive pursuit of quality songwriting. The medium has changed but his razor-sharp ability to tell a great story hasn't. Sonically, his music–specifically Rio Bravo–is if Townes Van Zandt was produced by Ennio Morricone. Ballew's writing is a world of contrasts–poignant but humorous, relatable but cerebral, simple but cinematic. “If you can make someone laugh and cry in the same paragraph, there's no closer reflection to real life.”

After an introduction to Terry Allen by mutual friend Ryan Bingham, Ballew's approach to art (and life) was drastically altered. “[What Terry taught me is that] the audience is irrelevant. What's important is that you wake up and you show up and you follow whatever it is that's in your head or your heart.” The ‘showing up' can be heard on Rio Bravo, a 9 song collection releasing March 29, 2024, via independent powerhouse, La Honda Records.