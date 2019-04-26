Songwriter Dejhare Announces Upcoming Album By Releasing New Single

New Artist Dejhare has announced her first full-length album, 'Unbreakable', and shares the first single "Trust My Love", now available on all streaming platforms.

The album was recorded at the Soundtek Studios in Campbell, CA, with all songs written and produced by Dejhare, and with co-writing and co-production support from Robert Berry. The album combines a variety of sounds to bring a refreshing new groove to the pop landscape.

With influences ranging from soft rock to world beat, and with a sprinkling of jazz and Motown, Dejhare's music is inventive and vocal-focused: "My songs are deeply expressive of personal experiences, dreams, and feelings, and the universality of these emotions. In this album, my approach was to be as open and unrestricted as possible to best enrich my emotions with music", says Dejhare. She imagines her fans "....will feel as close and connected to my songs as I feel when I sing them."

With her new single "Trust My Love", fans get a great introduction to how the album will feel. Dejhare's songwriting is complex and honest. The inspiration Her arrangements blend together rich sounds. "Trust My Love" perfectly continues Dejhare's mesmerizing artistry, leaving everyone wanting more.

Dejhare's music has been well received as she made her debut with her self- titled EP, Dejhare, released in September 2018. Twist Online spoke about her music, saying, "There six tracks on the EP. And all of them are worth listening to.", noting that her music was "inspiring" and praising Dejhare's "dynamic voice". They called the EP "creative" and "extremely good". Dejhare's uplifting tracks have also received praise from Fresh Out of the Booth, "Dejhare is a strong EP that we recommend listening to. It is pop with a twist that tells a story."

Be sure to follow Dejhare on social media for more music updates and stay tuned for the release of her new album, Unbreakable, out in the late summer of 2019. In the meantime, check out "Trust My Love", OUT NOW!

