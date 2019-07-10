Songhoy Blues Announce North American Tour
Today, celebrated Malian rock band Songhoy Blues have announced dates for a North American tour to begin in September and extend through the fall. The tour comes following the band's sophomore album, 2017's critically acclaimed RESISTANCE, which Rolling Stone called one of the best albums of 2017. Since then, the band has toured consistently across five continents, spreading their unique sound and helping to make them a force to reckon with. This August will see the release of Songhoy Blues 'Live @ EartH' LP, a classic set recorded this past January in London at Evolutionary Arts Hackney, as a precursor to their new studio album.
Steeped in the deep traditions of classic Malian music & desert blues fused with a youthful & super-charged sound of today, Songhoy Blues continue marching, playing & dancing their way into the hearts & minds of music fans everywhere with their electric, eclectic & kinetic songs. The band already counts such luminaries as Nile Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr., Run the Jewels, Iggy Pop, Nick Zinner, Matt Sweeney & Will Oldham as fans.
Most recently, the band completed a sold out run of UK dates, recorded a live session for BBC 6 Music; filmed an episode of the new UK TV show 'Noughts & Crosses' in South Africa; featured in a new photography exhibit called 'My Rockstars' by Hassan Hajjaj at La Maison Europeenne de la Photographie in Paris; and collaborated with UK artist Andy Morgan on a multimedia exhibition called 'Music & Conflict' at the Imperial War Museum, which debuted in June 2019.
Songhoy Blues are also proud spokespersons for the charity WaterAID, and have helped to raise money & awareness toward providing relief in their native Mali. They will be appearing in an upcoming documentary on climate change in the Sahel; and were featured in the award-winning documentary "They Will Have to Kill Us First", about the plight of musicians in war-torn Mali.
Songhoy Blues 2019 Tour Dates
September 21 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music Festival
September 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
September 24 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
September 26 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's
September 27 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
September 28 - Austin, TX - Antone's
October 1 - Prado, NM - Taos Mesa Brewing
October 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge
October 5 - Berkley, CA - Cornerstone
October 6 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
October 9 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
October 10 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
October 11 - Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theater
October 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
October 15 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
October 17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
October 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
October 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
October 22 - Toronto, ON - Great Hall on Queen Sheet
October 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
October 25 - Easthampton, MA - New City Brewery
October 26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
October 27 - Boston, MA - Brighton, Music Hall