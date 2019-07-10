Songhoy Blues Announce North American Tour

Today, celebrated Malian rock band Songhoy Blues have announced dates for a North American tour to begin in September and extend through the fall. The tour comes following the band's sophomore album, 2017's critically acclaimed RESISTANCE, which Rolling Stone called one of the best albums of 2017. Since then, the band has toured consistently across five continents, spreading their unique sound and helping to make them a force to reckon with. This August will see the release of Songhoy Blues 'Live @ EartH' LP, a classic set recorded this past January in London at Evolutionary Arts Hackney, as a precursor to their new studio album.

Steeped in the deep traditions of classic Malian music & desert blues fused with a youthful & super-charged sound of today, Songhoy Blues continue marching, playing & dancing their way into the hearts & minds of music fans everywhere with their electric, eclectic & kinetic songs. The band already counts such luminaries as Nile Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr., Run the Jewels, Iggy Pop, Nick Zinner, Matt Sweeney & Will Oldham as fans.

Most recently, the band completed a sold out run of UK dates, recorded a live session for BBC 6 Music; filmed an episode of the new UK TV show 'Noughts & Crosses' in South Africa; featured in a new photography exhibit called 'My Rockstars' by Hassan Hajjaj at La Maison Europeenne de la Photographie in Paris; and collaborated with UK artist Andy Morgan on a multimedia exhibition called 'Music & Conflict' at the Imperial War Museum, which debuted in June 2019.

Songhoy Blues are also proud spokespersons for the charity WaterAID, and have helped to raise money & awareness toward providing relief in their native Mali. They will be appearing in an upcoming documentary on climate change in the Sahel; and were featured in the award-winning documentary "They Will Have to Kill Us First", about the plight of musicians in war-torn Mali.

Songhoy Blues 2019 Tour Dates

September 21 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music Festival

September 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

September 24 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

September 26 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's

September 27 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

September 28 - Austin, TX - Antone's

October 1 - Prado, NM - Taos Mesa Brewing

October 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

October 5 - Berkley, CA - Cornerstone

October 6 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

October 9 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

October 10 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

October 11 - Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theater

October 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

October 15 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

October 17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

October 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

October 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

October 22 - Toronto, ON - Great Hall on Queen Sheet

October 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

October 25 - Easthampton, MA - New City Brewery

October 26 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

October 27 - Boston, MA - Brighton, Music Hall





