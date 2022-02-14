Sondre Lerche Releases Title Track to Double Album 'Avatars of Love'

Today, Sondre Lerche released the title track to his forthcoming double album Avatars of Love, along with an official video illustrated by CJ Wallis / FortyFPS Productions. The 10 minute long album centerpiece was written during a remote weeklong excursion after the record was thought to be finished.

The song expanded exponentially as Lerche reflected upon the music that was meaningful to his state of mind at the time, resulting in a personal tour guide (which Lerche detailed for FLOOD Magazine) through more than 25 albums, songs and artists from Taylor Swift's Folklore to Drake's "Signs" to William Baskinki's The Disintegration Loops. The 14 song collection, his tenth, will be released on April 1, 2022 via PLZ / InGrooves. Avatars of Love is now available for pre-order on special edition double vinyl and double CD with a 20 page booklet.

Lerche also announced today that Norwegian pop star AURORA joins as a featured vocalist on the album's closing track in addition to the previously announced featured performers, CHAI, Mary Lattimore, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Ana Müller and Rodrigo Alarcon.

Last month, Lerche announced his sprawling new album Avatars of Love with the release of "Cut" and "Turns Out I'm Sentimental After All," which were embraced by BrooklynVegan, Cool Hunting, Stereogum, Under The Radar and more. The songs follow the recent release of "The Dead Of The Night" which appears on the forthcoming album.

Avatars of Love was made in Lerche's home country of Norway following what he thought would be a temporary move from Los Angeles in March of 2020. Where his last album Patience took more than seven years to write and record, Avatars of Love was completed over the course of a year. Rather than let the songs pile up, Lerche began recording each track as soon as he finished writing it, working with a variety of musicians and producers back in Bergen along with international collaborators via the internet.

"This is without a doubt the biggest, boldest, most complex thing I've ever done," Lerche reflects. "At the same time, it was also the easiest, most natural, and most liberating. As an artist, it's the kind of project you always dream about."

In April, Lerche will kick off his European and US tour with special guest mmeadows. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more. Find a full list of tour dates below or here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/09/22 - Berlin, DE - Badehaus

4/10/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Tuinzaal

4/13/22 - Dublin, IE - Pepper Cannister Church

4/15/22 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers

4/16/22 - London, UK - The Grace

4/17/22 - Paris, FR - 1999

4/18/22 - Zurich, CH - Photobastei

4/19/22 - Milano, IT - Biko

4/29/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

4/30/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile *

5/01/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir *

5/03/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

5/05/22 - Los Angeles, A - Masonic Lodge *

5/06/22 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

5/07/22 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi *

5/08/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

5/10/22 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf *

5/11/22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre *

5/12/22 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill *

5/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway *

5/15/22 - Chicago, IL - City Winery *

5/17/22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark *

5/20/22 - Boston, MA - City Winery *

5/21/22 - New York, NY - LPR *

5/22/22 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

5/24/22 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery *

5/25/22 - Washington, DC - City Winery *

5/27/22 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery *

5/28/22 - Louisville, NY - Zanzabar *

5/29/22 - Nashville, TN - City Winery *

* w/ mmeadows