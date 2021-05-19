Sondre Lerche Releases Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix of New Single 'King Of Letting Go'

Today, the Norwegian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Sondre Lerche released a remix of his new single "King Of Letting Go" by electronic artist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. The remix is part of the deluxe "King Of Letting Go" single release that also features remixes by Niilas, Das Body, and John North, as well as an acoustic version of the song. Lerche has also released an official video for the single directed by Jon Danovic that pays homage to his love for MTV and Pet Shop Boys' music videos. The releases follow Lerche's critically acclaimed 2020 studio album Patience.

BrooklynVegan premiered the official video for "King of Letting Go" and said the song "puts a driving, dancey, electro-rock spin on his signature jazzy pop sound."

"As I've drifted deeper into minimalism and ambient music the past decade, I've become more attuned to contemporary electronic music explorers, and one of the most remarkable and instantly recognizable artists in that realm, to me, is Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith," said Lerche about the remix. "Her music is beautiful and colorful. My original 'King Of Letting Go' is as bombastic and shameless as I get, it was sort of designed to be, sorrow camouflaged as triumph. Kaitlyn was top of my list when I thought of remixers because she represents an entirely different state of mind. A softer touch, a warmer light, to quote the song itself."

About the official video, Lerche says: "My collaborator and director Jon Danovic is the biggest Pet Shop Boys fan that I've ever encountered, so he immediately loved this song, and wanted to make a video for it. We both watched a lot of MTV as teens, and he's quite Euro-centric in his musical leanings, so he appreciates the musical and freetic visual intersection of that era's European pop music. Jon wanted me singing in silhouettes on white backgrounds so we could pay homage to 'Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)' by Pet Shop Boys. I wanted to dance. Also: he's in LA and I am currently in my hometown Bergen in Norway. So I asked around and got the keys to the great Tårnsalen room at KODE, host of several art museums and composer homes. They let me have the gorgeous room to myself, and I was able to dance as if no one was watching, for hours. I filmed myself using my iPhone, sent it to Glendale, where Jon messed around with a bunch of stock footage, colors, vulgar impulses and my body."

Last year, Lerche released his ninth studio album Patience, which was met with critical acclaim from Stereogum, Paste, Rolling Stone, SPIN, American Songwriter, and Under The Radar among others. Magnet Magazine called it his "finest record yet" while Atwood Magazine proclaimed it it "a music masterpiece whose sweet sounds and deep emotions speak directly to the present age of uncertainty, and discomfort."

Photo Credit: Jen Steele