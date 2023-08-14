Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October

The general on sale will commence on Friday, August 18th at 10am Pacific Time.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October

Ahead of their performances at this year’s sold-out When We Were Young, beloved early 2000s pop-punk band Something Corporate has announced a pre-festival headlining show at the House of Blues Las Vegas for Friday, October 20th.

This will mark the first official headlining gig from the original lineup of the Orange County quintet – Andrew McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin “Clutch” Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar) – in 20 years.

Pre-sale tickets for the official When We Were Young: Sideshow will be available starting Tuesday, August 15th at 10am Pacific Time with various pre-sale options running through Thursday, August 17th. The general on sale will commence on Friday, August 18th at 10am Pacific Time. PRESS HERE for more info and to purchase. 

“When we got back together for my birthday show, everything just clicked and we knew it was time,” shares front man Andrew McMahon. “We’re all so excited to play these songs again and to share a stage together. I think it’s going to be a cathartic weekend for all of us.”

Something Corporate first formed in 1998 when its members were in high school and in a short period of time created quite the stir before going on hiatus in 2005. During its tenure, the highly adored SoCal band released multiple albums, including their major label debut, Leaving Through The Window, in 2002 via MCA Records/Drive-Thru Records, which premiered at the top of the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, and 2003’s North, which entered the Billboard 200 at #24.

In addition, they toured extensively worldwide, including a summer on the Vans Warped Tour, graced the cover of Alternative Press magazine, and performed on late-night TV including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Collectively, Something Corporate – hailed as “one of the most respected groups in the scene with their incredible hooks and emotionally transparent music” (Alternative Press) – has sold over 1 million total records.

The five-piece has reunited for various appearances over the years, most recently in September 2022 for McMahon’s 40th birthday concert in Anaheim, California. The surprise 6-song set included the fan-favorite “Konstantine” along with “Fall,” “Woke Up In A Car,” “Straw Dog,” “Hurricane” and “She Paints Me Blue.”

For all the latest news on Something Corporate, follow @somethingcorporate on Instagram.

When We Were Young takes place Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. For more info, visit: www.whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

Photo Credit: Connor Lenihan (@connorlenny)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Blood Brothers Announce Burn, Piano Island, Burn Vinyl Photo
The Blood Brothers Announce 'Burn, Piano Island, Burn' Vinyl

The 20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Edition package includes the album on exclusive colored vinyl, “Ambulance vs. Ambulance” 7 inch, and expanded 32-page booklet with new liner notes and photos. The Epitaph webstore is offering a yellow, black and pink color-in-color variant (800 pressed), along with a yellow & pink half and half version.

2
Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour Photo
Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Taylor Acorn, is thrilled to debut her Fall East Coast Headlining tour. After a whirlwind year of touring with some of the biggest names in the scene (The Summer Set, Grayscale, Loveless) and gracing the stages of festivals worldwide such as So What?! Music Fest, Download, Greenfield Festival and more.

3
LE SSERAFIM Kick Off First Tour Flame Rises Photo
LE SSERAFIM Kick Off First Tour 'Flame Rises'

Synchronized performances of “The Worlds Is My Oyster” and “FEARLESS” led the set featuring 17 tracks, followed by a mesmerizing performance reminiscent of mermaids dancing in the sea with “The Great Mermaid”. Crossing over different genres that show the act’s versatility throughout the show.

4
Hailey Whitters Hit Single Everything She Aint Goes Platinum Photo
Hailey Whitters Hit Single 'Everything She Ain't' Goes Platinum

Whitters was supporting the duo in Doswell, VA when they came out mid-set to present her with the honor of her first platinum record. The RIAA certification follows her rapid ascent after winning “New Female Artist of the Year” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where she performed the song during broadcast. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony NominationInterview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination
Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUEInterview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream SeriesJa Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series
Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES PerformancesInterview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO