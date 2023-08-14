Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October

Ahead of their performances at this year’s sold-out When We Were Young, beloved early 2000s pop-punk band Something Corporate has announced a pre-festival headlining show at the House of Blues Las Vegas for Friday, October 20th.

This will mark the first official headlining gig from the original lineup of the Orange County quintet – Andrew McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin “Clutch” Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar) – in 20 years.

Pre-sale tickets for the official When We Were Young: Sideshow will be available starting Tuesday, August 15th at 10am Pacific Time with various pre-sale options running through Thursday, August 17th. The general on sale will commence on Friday, August 18th at 10am Pacific Time. PRESS HERE for more info and to purchase.

“When we got back together for my birthday show, everything just clicked and we knew it was time,” shares front man Andrew McMahon. “We’re all so excited to play these songs again and to share a stage together. I think it’s going to be a cathartic weekend for all of us.”

Something Corporate first formed in 1998 when its members were in high school and in a short period of time created quite the stir before going on hiatus in 2005. During its tenure, the highly adored SoCal band released multiple albums, including their major label debut, Leaving Through The Window, in 2002 via MCA Records/Drive-Thru Records, which premiered at the top of the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, and 2003’s North, which entered the Billboard 200 at #24.

In addition, they toured extensively worldwide, including a summer on the Vans Warped Tour, graced the cover of Alternative Press magazine, and performed on late-night TV including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Collectively, Something Corporate – hailed as “one of the most respected groups in the scene with their incredible hooks and emotionally transparent music” (Alternative Press) – has sold over 1 million total records.

The five-piece has reunited for various appearances over the years, most recently in September 2022 for McMahon’s 40th birthday concert in Anaheim, California. The surprise 6-song set included the fan-favorite “Konstantine” along with “Fall,” “Woke Up In A Car,” “Straw Dog,” “Hurricane” and “She Paints Me Blue.”

When We Were Young takes place Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. For more info, visit: www.whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

Photo Credit: Connor Lenihan (@connorlenny)