Soleima Releases New Single CHEERS FOR THE TEARS

The fast-rising Danish singer-songwriter Soleima has been making waves since her latest single "STFU" dropped earlier this summer, and now she's following it up with an ode to heartbreak in her new single called "Cheers for the Tears" that's officially out today through Big Beat Records. The laid-back, feel-good song was produced by Big Beat's own Vasco, and co-written by Big Taste (Justin Bieber, Madison Beer, Broods, Dua Lipa), Jerker Hansson (Panic! At The Disco, Charli XCX), and Ivy Adara (Cheat Codes, Gryffin, Maggie Lindemann), making for a superstar collaboration all the way around.

Listen here:

With a debut album almost in sight on the horizon, Soleima continues to spread her wings while her tracks escape easy genre classification. She crafts "political pop" with avant-garde productions and relatable lyrical themes, which simultaneously explore societal issues and the very meaning of what it is to be human.

Raised in Aarhus - Denmark's second-largest city - she grew up in a family home sound tracked by classic soul and R&B, notably Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Otis Redding. Last year, "Low Life" off of her 'Bulldog' EP was selected as one of Billboard's "20 Great Pop Songs From 2018's First Half You Might Have Missed" with over seven million streams... and this is only the beginning. Soleima is preparing for an even bigger 2019 with more releases and appearances at European festivals and shows this summer. She is an artist to keep a close eye on as she continues to release new music, building up to her debut album in 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You