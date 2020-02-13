Soho Garden Dubai Reveals Full February Lineup

Continuing with its eye-catching programme of electronic music, Soho Garden Dubai has unveiled an extensive array of artists who will perform at the venue across February, including Peggy Gou, Adam Beyer and Nicole Moudaber.

Located in the grounds of Meydan Racecourse and dubbed 'Dubai's ultimate entertainment destination', Soho Garden Dubai welcome the masterful French trio Apollonia take the reins on the Thursday, before veterans Booka Shade and Mark Knight take over Soho Garden the following night for Cafe Mambo whilst techno stalwart Nicole Moudaber performs for Hive, the newest addition to the venue, which is located at the end of Soho beach and has a beautiful view of the Dubai skyline.

The third weekend of February sees German aficionados Eine Musik and Jonas Saalbach (who's playing live) play on the Thursday, while an action-packed Friday has ViVa Music label head Steve Lawler performing for Cafe Mambo presents and German techno icon Adam Beyer locked in for Hive.

Going all out for the final weekend of the month, Brooklyn-based duo Bedouin perform on Thursday night before the global superstar that is Peggy Gou takes over Soho Garden on the Friday, further cementing Soho Garden Dubai's status as Dubai's premiere dance music location.

Reservations: www.sohogardendxb.com/sohogarden/reservations/

