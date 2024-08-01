Soft Launch Share New Track 'In My Bed'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soft Launch, the rising indie pop Irish band, has just released their highly anticipated new single, "In My Bed." This track, already a fan favorite at live shows, had its global premiere on Zane Lowe's show on Apple Music.

Soft Launch made their mark with debut single "Cartwheels," which showcased their unique blend of grandiose synth melodies, complex basslines, and the unmistakable vocal clarity of Josh McClorey. The follow-up, "Piano Hands," highlighted the band's versatility and boundless energy, drawing comparisons to the likes of Vampire Weekend, Fleet Foxes, LA Priest, and Tame Impala. Now, "In My Bed" delivers another distinctive piece of wonky pop, brought to life under the expert mixing of Spike Stent (Madonna, Beyoncé, U2). The track features a compelling mix of off-kilter harmonies and pranging guitar chords, mirroring the song's introspective lyrics about frustration and longing.

This latest release coincides with this week's announcement of Soft Launch's first full headline UK tour, set to kick off this October. The tour will include a night at the iconic Garage in London on October 15th. General on-sale is this Friday 10am local time. Before hitting the road for their headline tour, Soft Launch will also be performing at major festivals, including Rock City, Rock en Seine, Reading & Leeds, All Points East, and Reeperbahn, among others. For a complete list of tour and festival dates, plus more information, see HERE.

The band's live performances are nothing short of spectacular, drawing crowds of passionate fans who sing along to every word. Their shows are a testament to their on-stage charisma and the strong connection they share with their audience.

Soft Launch is not your typical boy band. The five members—Josh McClorey, Henry Pearce, Conor Price, Ben Quinn, and Limmer—each contribute to the writing, producing, and performing processes, seamlessly switching instruments and roles. Their collaborative spirit and mutual respect form the backbone of their creative process, making them a cohesive and dynamic unit. This unique approach is evident in their music, which blends a range of influences and showcases their individual strengths.

SOFT LAUNCH LIVE:

*Supporting Declan McKenna

^Festival Appearance

August 9, 2024 - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-On-Sea, UK*

August 11, 2024 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK*

August 12, 2024 - Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh, UK*

August 22, 2024 - Rock En Seine Festival, Paris, France^

August 23, 2024 - Reading Festival, Reading, UK^

August 24, 2024 - Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK^

August 25, 2024 - All Points East, London, UK^

August 30, 2024 - Into The Great Wide Open, Vlieland, Netherlands^

September 19,, 2024 - Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg, Germany^

October 1, 2024 - Academy 2, Dublin, Ireland

October 2, 2024 - The Garage, Glasgow, Scotland

October 4, 2024 - Cluny 2, Newcastle, England, UK

October 5, 2024 - Neighborhood Festival, Manchester, UK^

October 7, 2024 - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield, England, UK

October 8, 2024 - Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, England, UK

October 9, 2024 - CHALK, Brighton, England, UK

October 11, 2024 - Rough Trade, Nottingham, England, UK

October 13, 2024 - Kazimier Stockroom, Liverpool, England, UK

October 14, 2024 - Rough Trade, Bristol, England, UK

October 15, 2024 - The Garage, London, England, UK

November 16, 2024 - Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK^

