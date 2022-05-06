Sofia Mills Releases Debut Album 'Baby Magic'

Singer-songwriter Sofia Mills today releases her debut album BABY MAGIC. The album is out digitally now, and it will be released on vinyl August 5th.

Baby Magic, the debut album from 19-year-old artist Sofia Mills, intimately details the most pivotal moments in her coming-of-age experience: breakups with careless boyfriends, coming out as bisexual at age 15, a longtime struggle with mental illness.

As shown on her breakthrough single "Coffee Breath" (a self-produced track that's amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify to date), the Massachusetts-born singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist imbues her storytelling with both startling clarity and profound sensitivity, an element echoed in her warmly textured brand of indie-pop.

Written entirely by Mills, produced by John Mark Nelson (Taylor Swift, Allison Ponthier), and mixed by Jim Eno (Spoon), Baby Magic arrives as a complex and captivating body of work, built on a potent tension between her dreamy romanticism and intense self-awareness.

The album takes its title from a gorgeously aching track graced with the delicate string work of composer Rob Moose (Phoebe Bridgers, Perfume Genius), a stunning backdrop to Mills's self-revelation. Baby Magic is both a celebration of the magic of youth and an honest reflection on unstable relationships and "dating the worst boys in the world."

"Nostalgia's my best friend when I'm writing songs," Mills says. "They're always about something sad, but it's good because at least it's somewhere for the sadness to go." And with the release of Baby Magic, Mills hopes that outpouring might positively impact her listeners.

"I feel like I've already built an amazing community with my audience, and I want to be a big sister to all of them," she says. "I want them to know that boys aren't everything and you can be happy without a relationship and there's a standard for how you should be treated-and I think all that starts with being totally honest about everything I've been through."

Listen to the new album here: