Social Animals Release New Single 'Best Years'

Duluth, MN's Social Animals has released their new single "Best Years" - available today via Rise Records - and the accompanying video, which sees the band presented in black and white as they perform, the hazy visuals reflecting the constant movement of life on the road.

Listen below!

Constant travel turns you into a ghost in your own home. The first time you leave, there are tears when you go and tears when you return. The tenth time, nobody asks where you're going. The hundredth time, nobody cares. - Dedric Clark

"Best Years" encapsulates the feeling of putting life on pause during tour, and watching that decision manifest into stunted relationships as those you leave behind inevitably move on and continue to grow without you. Frontman Dedric Clark's lyrics cut through the glamorization of life on the road, when he proclaims "One too many times when you're always leaving, nobody cares if you stay. And some nights when I drive, I'm not sure who steers. I can't tell if I'm wasted or just wasting all my best years."

The track follows the November release of single "Bad Things" - which Clash called "delicious indie pop" with a "bittersweet edge" - and the announcement that Social Animals has partnered with Rise Records for more new music. "Bad Things" has since seen airplay on at SiriuxXM's Alt Nation, Australia's triple j, and Minneapolis' The Current and just last month the band spent time on the road as direct support to Angels and Airwaves in the Midwest.

"Best Years" is available today on all DSPS. As the band prepares for a busy 2020 please stay tuned to www.riserecords.com for all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates.





