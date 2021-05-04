So Zuppy Shares 'Eachother' Video

Today, Milwaukee-based bedroom-pop artist So Zuppy shares the official video for "Eachother", an abstract 3-d animated trip done by So Zuppy himself. MXDWN premiered the video, praising it as "a lo-fi chef's kiss." EARMILK featured the video with an exclusive Q+A, read here. In addition, Apple Music placed "Eachother" on their Indie Pop Playlist and Tidal placed it on their .WAV Playlist..

Bask in the pure joy of being with your lover with So Zuppy's new single, "Eachother". In this infectious song, so zuppy plays home-made synth and drum sounds that were made from field recordings. The song revolves around a synth sound that is made from a clip of a race car engine with a tasteful amount of delay. The lyrics touch on the feeling of the red thread of fate, which is the idea that all lovers are attached by a red string and will eventually cross paths.

Something wonderful happened when So Zuppy abandoned the idea that love songs aren't cool. In his new EP Blindly, Pt. 2, a play on the phrase "true love is blind," he writes about the starry-eyed sappy feeling of finding the person you really want to be with. It's his first time writing love songs, and that willingness to experiment, along with his locked-in production and distinctive songwriting takes the songs to new peaks reminiscent of Postal Service and Animal Collective's lovechild.

So Zuppy is the solo project of Milwaukee-based, genre-bending producer Micah Foust. Over the past several years this untapped midwest artist perfected a bright and bubbly bedroom pop production merged with a distinct soft voice and gleaming vocal harmonies, adding texture through synth and drum sounds that he makes from field recordings and everyday noises. The songs are short, sweet, and direct. They leave you wanting to listen again.

Photo Credit: Anya Belomoina