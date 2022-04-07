So What?! Music Festival Announces Final Line Up

So What?! Music Festival has shared the final lineup for their 2022 festival that includes new additions Chase Atlantic, Underoath We Came As Romans, Earl The Architect, Lil Xan, Sueco, Palaye Royale, Counterparts, Spanish Love Songs, Mom Jeans, SPLURGE, FELICITY, and many more.

Along with acts like Texas In July, The Higher, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk, and Close Your Eyes reuniting for the festival, other notable sets include I Set My Friends On Fire performing the album Can't Spell Slaughter Without Laughter (2008), and the original lineup of A Skylit Drive performing the EP She Watched The Sky (2007) for the first time ever.

So What?! Music Festival will be held at Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park) in Arlington, TX on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 (May 27-29). Tickets are available to purchase now here.

The festival will merge metal, rock, rap, hip-hop, alternative and pop-punk genres for a weekend of performances across multiple stages. Previous lineup announcements included I Prevail, Parkway Drive, 2 Chainz, Mod Sun, State Champs, The Ghost Inside, Blackbear, Simple Plan, Rebecca Black, Sum 41, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Tyga, Knocked Loose, The Maine, Princess Nokia, 3OH!3 and many more, gaining the attention of The Hollywood Reporter, Grammy.com, NYLON, Alternative Press, Loudwire, COMPLEX, Essence, and other notable outlets.

"This year's So What?! line up is us basically saying, who cares about a genre!" shares festival founder Mike Ziemer. "Everything is blending together more and more. There are so many hip-hop artists collaborating with rock artists. Travis Barker is working with like every type of artist. This festival brings together all the hype and energy of what's current and what's exciting to the fan that misses Warped Tour but also attends Rolling Loud."

First launched by Third String Entertainment in 2008, So What?! is best known for being a tastemaker event introducing the festival world to artists like A Day To Remember, G-Eazy, Bring Me The Horizon, and many more before mainstream festivals. 2022 will be the 14th, and biggest, edition of So What?! Music Festival featuring rock headliners I Prevail, Underoath, and The Ghost Inside, alternative / pop punk headliners Blackbear, Simple Plan, and Sum 41, and hip hop headliners 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd, and Trippie Redd. The festival features 150 artists across 3 main stages each day along with 3 additional stages of mixed genres.