Snoop Dogg & Steve Aoki Present New Group Alpha Doggz & Debut Collab EP 'Da Da'

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg and EDM pioneer Steve Aoki have teamed up to create a new duo Alpha Doggz and are announcing their debut EP titled 'Da Da.' The project is slated for release on May 23 exclusively on blockchain-based Gala Music and in partnership with seminal hip hop label Death Row Records.

Available today, Gala Music x Snoop Stash Box holders and the A0K1VERSE will each receive their own exclusive free song from the heavyweight duo-"Super Freak" ft. October London and "Holy Grail," respectively. This coming Monday, May 23, the final three tracks from the EP will be available to the public: "Da Da," "Girls" and "How I Do It."

Each track off the new EP features the rap and EDM luminaries at their creative best; "Da Da" and "Holy Grail" are classic Steve Aoki club bangers, while "Girls" and "How I Do It" evoke Snoop's unmistakable laid back groove. On "Super Freak," old-soul singer/songwriter October London adds an intriguing jazzy layer to Alpha Doggz' electric sound. Overall, Alpha Doggz represents the perfect marriage between Snoop Dogg and Aoki's distinctive and addictive MOs.

This genre-spanning project is the first of many for Gala Music, which officially launched in February 2022. Gala has already partnered with internationally recognized artists across genres, including Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki and Kings of Leon, to bolster new music releases and decentralize the world of music streaming.

In February, Snoop Dogg made headlines after acquiring Death Row Records and its catalog. During a Gala Music-hosted AMA with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg remarked that Gala Music will be the exclusive place that Death Row lives in the Metaverse.

"We plan on giving people access to buying and trading some of these classic songs, classic records that were the foundation of Death Row," Snoop Dogg said during the AMA. "We [also] plan on bringing great music and great artists [to the label]. This is what Death Row is all about, trying to expand and take it to new regions."

This upcoming NFT EP drop furthers both Aoki and Snoop Dogg's ambition to leverage the Metaverse and spark a revolution in the music business by transferring power back to artists and away from traditional labels. For Gala Music, this release is an exciting step towards bringing decentralized music to the masses, providing the opportunity to expand the company's reach across different genres by bringing these two major artists and Web3 pioneers together.

Gala Music is one of the first decentralized music companies. Already proven in the gaming world with the Gala Games ecosystem, their focus is to allow both artists and fans to participate in the music experience like never before.

Gala Music utilizes blockchain technology to provide artists with new avenues for creativity and revenue as well as providing fans with deeper connections to their favorite artists through unique experiences. As the leaders of this industry-wide paradigm shift, Gala Music is building a decentralized world of music to uplift artists, fans and collectors like never before, based on rewards, NFTs and Web3 interoperability.

Boasting a 77 million average monthly reach across all his platforms, 2x-Grammy-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur and NFT visionary Steve Aoki is one of the most successful cross-genre artists in the world. A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.

Since the release of his 2012 debut solo album, Wonderland, which earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 self-produced radio records.

After unveiling four Neon Future albums, the most recent being Neon Future IV in 2020, Aoki's next album is due later this year featuring the dynamic alt-rock single, "KULT," alongside grandson and Jasiah.

Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including his critically-acclaimed 2019 memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise and THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which he founded in 2012 to support organizations in brain science and its research.

His influential record label Dim Mak celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, which is known for being a launching pad to the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots and The Kills. Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community, powered by the Passport, that welcomes his fans to both virtual and real-world experiences. In whatever space he enters, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur continues to set trends and inspire creativity on a global level.