Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Snarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Snarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The group is set to tour in the U.S. in Spring, 2023.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Last night, genre-defying musical collective Snarky Puppy's new album Empire Central won the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, marking the fifth Grammy win in the band's illustrious career. The album is available to purchase/stream on the band's own GroundUP Music label.

Snarky Puppy is sharing a collection of live-in-studio performance videos from the record in celebration of the album's release and Grammy win; watch/share the videos for "Cliroy," "Pineapple," "Trinity," "Bet," "Belmont," "Take It!" and "RL's," which continue to receive critical praise from NPR Music, NPR's "Here & Now," JAZZIZ, TIDAL and many more.

The group is set to tour in the U.S. in Spring, 2023. See below for a list of tour dates.
Additionally, the band's Transmissions from Deep Ellum podcast is out now. Produced by Osiris Media and distributed by NPR affiliate WBGO FM, the podcast documents the writing, recording and creative process behind the new record. The podcast is available via all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as via Osiris Media.

Recorded over the course of eight nights in front of a live-in-studio audience at Dallas' Deep Ellum Art Company, Empire Central consists of 16 all-new tracks heavily influenced by and paying homage to the city that gave birth to the group after they formed while studying in the fabled jazz program at the University of North Texas.

The record also features the last recorded performance of '80s funk pioneer and Snarky Puppy's musical Godfather Bernard Wright, who passed away tragically at age 58 shortly after the Empire Central recording sessions.

Tour Dates

March 29-Palace Theatre-St. Paul, MN
March 30-Pabst Theater-Milwaukee, WI
March 31-The Riviera Theatre-Chicago, IL
April 1-Hard Rock Northern Indiana-Gary, IN
April 2-State Theatre-Kalamazoo, MI
April 5-TempleLive Cleveland Masonic-Cleveland, OH
April 6-Town Ballroom-Buffalo, NY
April 8-Roadrunner-Boston, MA
April 10-Tillis Hall at the Fine Arts Center, UMASS-Amherst, MA
April 12-Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts-Concord, NH
April 13-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY
April 14-Union Transfer-Philadelphia, PA
April 15-HMAC-Harrisburg, PA
April 16-Cornell University Concert Series at Bailey Hall-Ithaca, NY
April 19-Warner Theatre-Washington, DC
April 20-Stage AE-Pittsburgh, PA
April 24-Ritter Amphitheater-Huntington, WV
April 26-Ryman Auditorium-Nashville, TN
April 28-The Eastern-Atlanta, GA



Winston Surfshirt Announce Panna Cotta Australian Tour This May & June Photo
Winston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & June
Frontier Touring and Illusive Presents are thrilled to share that ARIA double-platinum six-piece act Winston Surfshirt will take their Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour across Australia this May and June! The band will traverse the East Coast, taking in Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Saturday 6 May, Sydney’s Mary’s Underground.
Bottler to Release Mako EP This Week Photo
Bottler to Release 'Mako' EP This Week
This great moment of modern pop came first in Journey Work, the debut album by New York duo Bottler and combines the lyrical skills of Saige Smith and Joe Chilcott (Samurai Velvet) with unstoppable breakbeat rhythms and stealthy explosions of tropicality. It's track that would fit perfectly in a Bonobo, SBTRKT, or Little Dragon set at nightfall.
Madison Cunningham Wins Best Folk Album Grammy Award for Revealer Photo
Madison Cunningham Wins 'Best Folk Album' Grammy Award for 'Revealer'
Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham won “Best Folk Album” for her latest album, Revealer, at last night’s Grammy Awards. Cunningham performed Revealer song “Life According to Raechel” during the premiere ceremony. Watch the video of her performance now!
JINJER Has Announced New Tour Dates Supporting Disturbed Photo
JINJER Has Announced New Tour Dates Supporting Disturbed
This summer, JINJER will return to America to command even bigger stages - supporting iconic metal unit Disturbed on their 2023 headline Take Back Your Life Tour, plus fellow special guests Breaking Benjamin. This potent line-up blends heavy sounds from all corners of metal, making for a show you just can't miss!

From This Author - Michael Major


ROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's DayROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's Day
February 6, 2023

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers the delightful romantic comedy “Rosaline,” starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film originally debuted on Hulu last October.
Chelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekChelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
February 6, 2023

The actress and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guests hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. Chelsea Handler will be joined by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as her first guest interview at the desk.
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIMEDEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME
February 6, 2023

SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film AdaptationChlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation
February 6, 2023

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country. The Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film. The musical features hit songs by Bob Dylan.
Winston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & JuneWinston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & June
February 6, 2023

Frontier Touring and Illusive Presents are thrilled to share that ARIA double-platinum six-piece act Winston Surfshirt will take their Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour across Australia this May and June! The band will traverse the East Coast, taking in Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Saturday 6 May, Sydney’s Mary’s Underground.
share