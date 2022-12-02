Snakehips, Bia & Lucky Daye Connect on New Track 'Solitude'

Snakehips have delivered the perfect sonic palette for BIA and Lucky Daye's vocals in their brand-new track "Solitude", released today on Helix Records. "Come and break my solitude," BIA sings over an Amapiano-inspired bassline, punctuated by harmonies from Lucky Daye.

The track is the most recent single that will feature on Snakehips' highly anticipated debut album, "never worry", which will be dropping early next year. The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight", "All Around The World" which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and "WATER." featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.

Their most exciting project to date, the album will be packed full of Snakehips' signature groove within a fuzzy mesh of boundary-pushing R&B, hip hop, and dance music.

Working with superstars like Anderson .Paak, H.E.R and Davido helped cement Snakehips as global tastemakers with an ear for the sound of tomorrow. Their catalogue of hits include lush and sultry 'On & On'​, dreamy single ​'Days With You'​, mega-hit ​'All My Friends' (ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper), pop banger 'Cruel' featuring ZAYN, and 4-track EP ​'Forever (Pt. II)'.

His name "Lucky Daye" is derived from the idea of where luck meets opportunity, yet we are the lucky ones. However, Lucky Daye's success is attributed to years of hard work and vision. In 2019, singer/songwriter Lucky Daye released his groundbreaking debut studio album Painted, armed with his 2018 explosive hit single "Roll Some Mo."

The Grammy-nominated project formally introduced the world to an artist who has not only transformed R&B music with his sound, but also earned every accolade he's achieved, tenfold. As Lucky leans into his follow-up album Candydrip, he enters a brand new chapter in his career, fueled with a renewed perspective and constant elevation.

Platinum Recording Artist BIA has gradually been traveling along her "own lane within music, a lane that only she can occupy. Raised in Boston, the rap femme fatale is known for music that possesses both biting wit and a boldly authentic swag. By the close of 2020, she dropped her For Certain EP, armed with the hit single "Whole Lotta Money" - a song with a central message that unlimited currency can be both mental and physical.

The EP reached the Top 10 of Billboard's Heatseekers Album Charts, with the aforementioned single becoming a sleeper hit that would bring her uncharted success into 2021. BIA has much more in store as one of the most raved about (and streamed) artists within hip- hop.

BIA says of the new single, "I hope anyone who listens to the song can find someone that can break their solitude."

Listen to the new single here: