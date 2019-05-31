Smoke Season Bring On The Heartbreak With YOU

Smoke Season release their newest single "You" today, which premiered on Nylon earlier this week. The pulsating, heartbreak song is totally out of the norm from a typical love song, which the tastemaker magazine said was "so exciting," continuing, "in many hands, this would be an invitation for cliché, but not for Smoke Season."

According to singer Gabby Bianco, "'You' is about relationship decay. It was inspired by the moment at the end of a love where you have completely lost sight of the person you fell for and have replaced them with pain and heartbreak. It's about letting go of someone who has already let go of you ('If you're holding the doorknob tighter than me, I'm already without you.'). We wanted it to be so raw you could almost taste the heartbreak." The track was produced by Bianco and Andrew Furze, mixed by Todd Bergman, and mastered by Gentry Studer.

"You" follows the single "Up On Me," which debuted on Consequence of Sound's 'Origins' earlier this Spring and was later remixed by Los Angeles producer/DJ Lena Brown, aka Tuff Ghost.

In other recent news, Smoke Season became the face of Budweiser's new "Be A King" campaign. In the commercial, Bianco and guitarist Jason Rosen are shown at a massive concert venue, asthey hit the stage, after a cheers with their backstage buds. Fans go wild and Smoke Season lights up the night. The campaign marks a new high for the band as artists on a national level for one of today's most prominent brands.

Smoke Season are a duo that are constantly evolving. They have one rule motto they live by:normal is fing boring. Bianco and Rosen are always looking for a new adventure in their soundscape and production. On any given day, fans can check-in via social media to find the two creating new music, or meeting with other creatives all over Los Angeles. They're always diversifying their fashion styles and ignoring all the social norms in photoshoots and on any given day in life. Though many try, there's really no one out there that compares - Rosen with his Jamaican roots heavy influence, and Bianco, a self-proclaimed mad scientist.

Along the way, Smoke Season's music has earned millions of streams on Spotify, landed the duo several high-profile syncs, with their 2018 single, "Sweetest Thing", hitting #1 on Hype Machine's Popular Chart and becoming the top track on Tidal's Rising Pop playlist. They've also been sponsored by Fender, and Welcome Skateboards teamed up with the band for their last video, "Up On Me." In the past, they partnered with MQA audio for the Artist Voices ad campaign, launched an exclusive sample pack for Native Instruments and sounds.com, toured internationally, and have supported LGBTQI causes like PFLAG.

For more information, visit smokeseason.com and get artist updates by following the band on social media.





