Smash Into Pieces Release Video for 'My Wildest Dream'

Scandinavian rockers Smash Into Pieces have released a brand new video for their recent single 'My Wildest Dream'. The song was released last week as a double single alongside the superb lyric video for 'Bangarang'. Both songs are taken from their upcoming sixth studio album, exploring and expanding the world they created on their fifth album ARCADIA both aurally and visually. Listen to both songs here.

Continuing their episodic storytelling after two adrenaline-fuelled instalments, ' Rise Up ' and ' Real One ', 'Bangarang' and 'My Wildest Dream' combine to create VR, the third episode of their second season of Arcadia World. Armed with gigantic riffs, infectious melodies and larger than life characteristics, both songs showcase Smash Into Pieces operating at their absolute best as lead vocalist Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye finds himself faced with a question - "If you could enter your own virtual paradise, would you ever return to real life again?"

With a massive track record consisting of 5 albums, 22 singles, over 140 million streams on Spotify and with more than 65 million views on YouTube, Smash Into Pieces have evolved into one of the fastest rising Scandinavian alternative rock bands to date.

Formed in 2009 and comprised of vocalist Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, guitarist Benjamin Jennebo, guitarist Per Bergquist and drummer/DJ The Apocalypse DJ, they released their fifth studio album last year which, together with the lyrics accompanying music videos, began to tell the story of a digital world - ARCADIA

In 2021 that story continues, and these new songs are just the beginning. Stay tuned for more new music and exciting announcements in the very near future.

Listen here: