Sly Boy Shares New Song & Video for 'Dead'

Today, Nashville-based songwriter and producer Sly Boy shares the dark and contemplative new single "Dead" featuring Maggie Miles. The cryptic music video follows Sly Boy and Maggie Miles on a Bonnie-and-Clyde-like adventure. The slow-motion footage captures them scheming to bury or dig up an unknown entity. There is a mystery in the air that will leave people wondering what's next and debating over what may or may not have happened already.

As for the song, Sly Boy uses it as a means to cope with artist creativity. He explains:

"'Dead' represents the scrambled state of semi-consciousness I've had for most of the time I've spent making this record. Maggie and I began writing it with the goal of it meaning nothing at all, although I'm not sure whether we succeeded in that. This project as a whole is a lot about tackling darkness of the self, and I think the desire to write a song to mean nothing is a reflection of the toll that takes. In the lyrics there's a nod to my increasing forgetfulness ("Little pieces come and go") and nihilism ("I don't need these stars aligned")."

Sly Boy has a very eclectic music taste, ranging from Joji and Foo Fighters to One OK Rock and newcomer Brakence. He's also got an affinity for cemeteries. His music finds him reckoning with faith, exploring religion, temptation, guilt, and lostness.

An alternative artist in Nashville, he's finally found a creative, supportive crew around him and is planning to release a string of singles leading to a debut LP later this year. Stay tuned on social media @slyboytheband.

Photo Credit: Nick Banos