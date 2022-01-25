Slothrust Announces Full Routing For The Parallel Timeline Tour

Rising alt-rock band Slothrust is thrilled to be hitting the road this spring and has today announced additional dates for their upcoming headline tour. The Parallel Timeline Tour will celebrate the band's latest record, Parallel Timeline.

Fans across the US can look forward to hearing songs from the record as the band makes stops in Los Angeles, Portland, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Nashville, Chicago, Kansas City, and more. Tickets for all newly announced dates will be available this Friday, January 28th here.

The band shares: "It felt amazing to tour this past fall and we are so grateful to get to go out there and do it again, this time headlining. We love playing live music and performing more than anything. Making 'Parallel Timeline' come to life in front of people has been a dream and we are ready for more of it."

Parallel Timeline was released last September via Dangerbird Records and features the singles "Cranium" and "Once More For The Ocean," which has received airplay at leading radio stations in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Dallas, Philadelphia and others. The new album has recently been featured on Consequence, Stereogum, Loudwire and more. To purchase, please visit here.

Educated musicians all with backgrounds in classical, jazz and blues, Parallel Timeline sees Slothrust leaning into improvisation -- something that in the past has lent itself to the infectious energy of their live shows. Parallel Timeline, mixed and co-produced by industry legend Billy Bush and mastered by Heba Kadry is a masterclass in balancing tenderness with the fierce guitar work Wellbaum has become known for. With a distinct yet unified sound that blends progressive rock, acoustic and pop, Slothrust has never been more confident.

Tour Dates

3/17 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

3/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

3/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

3/20 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

3/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/26 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

3/27 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

4/7 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

4/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

4/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

4/10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

4/12 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

4/14 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

4/15 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

4/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

4/17 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

4/19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact

4/21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/23 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

4/24 - Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

4/27 - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

4/28 - Wichita, KS @ Wave - Indoor

4/30 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater