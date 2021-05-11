Sleater-Kinney Return With New Single 'Worry With You'

Today, rock band Sleater-Kinney return with a new single and video entitled "Worry With You." It marks their first new music since 2019. The accompanying visual, which was shot in Portland, OR was directed by Alberta Poon and stars Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson. Watch/Listen below.

The song also heralds the arrival of the group's tenth full-length studio record, Path Of Wellness (via Mom+Pop) arriving on June 11th. The album is now available for pre-order at all digital service providers. Pre-order HERE.

In the midst of 2020's endless turbulence, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker wrote and recorded the album in Portland, OR. They welcomed local musicians in the studio to bring their vision to life. For the first time, the band also took the reins and self-produced the eleven-track offering. With their new release, the band deliver a provocative, powerful, and poetic statement when alternative music and culture could use it the most. Check out the full track listing below.

Sleater-Kinney also announces today the addition of a Missoula, MT date to their "It's Time" co-headlining tour with Wilco. The tour, which also features opener NNAMDÏ, will kick off on August 5th in Spokane and will hit major cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia before wrapping in Chicago, IL on August 28th. Tickets for Missoula, MT are available for pre-sale starting tomorrow May 12th at 10am local time, while general ticket sales will be available starting Friday May 14th at 10am local time. For more information, please visit http://www.sleater-kinney.com.

