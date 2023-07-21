Slayyyter to Release 'STARF*CKER' Album in September

STARFUCKER will be out everywhere on September 22.

Jul. 21, 2023

Self-made pop artist Slayyyter announces her second studio album, STARfER, out everywhere on September 22nd via FADER label. She also releases the album’s second single, “Miss Belladonna.” A special X-rated edition of the vinyl too explicit for streaming platforms and storefronts is available to pre-order now exclusively on her website - see HERE.  

“Miss Belladonna,” the second offering from STARfER, is an empowering, synth-driven track that introduces fans to Slayyyter’s album persona. Slayyyter fulling engulfs herself in her new role, crooning, “Lipstick is red and my bag is Prada, he lives for love and I live for drama.” Combining an abundance of layered instrumentals with impressive vocals and production, “Miss Belladonna'' is over-the-top in the best way - exactly how Slayyyter wants it.

“I made this song in LA with my friends and collaborators Nicopop and Jbach. It's one of my favorite songs from my album and definitely my most vocally ambitious. I'm singing operatic notes in some parts, the entire song is super maximalist-sounding dark pop. It's a bit of a dramatized piece about an overly indulgent femme fatale,” explains Slayyyter. “I feel like the album comes from this character's point of view, the entire song feels like a big moment and sonic shift for me as an artist. She starts drama, she's a bit of a bitch. She's using men to her advantage. She's the ultimate starfer.”

“Miss Belladonna” follows on the heels of the album’s punchy first single “Out Of Time.” On the track, Slayyyter couples her in-your-face production and club beats with business professional realness. Shadowed by upbeat instrumentals, the lyrics reveal the dark reality of the tribulations of trying to “make it” in entertainment. “Say goodnight angel eyes, you could be out of time, I’m out of time,” sings Slayyyter, admitting her inner uncertainty. The single’s visualizer gives fans an early glimpse into what they can expect from this new era of Slayyyter.

Slayyyter’s second full-length release, STARfER, sees her delving deeper into her pop stardom with an extravagant Los Angeles starlet persona. The 12-track album is centered around themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood. Slayyyter shares, “This album is meant to feel like a pop dream sequence about losing love and chasing fame.” The electrifying production of the concept album is set to elevate her status as a rising pop trailblazer. 

With over 300M global streams, an 800K social following, and 25M YouTube views, Slayyyter, who recently just wrapped up a tour with Tove Lo, is launching headfirst into 2023. Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, Slayyyter worshiped pop culture ​​from afar, a devout acolyte of such top 40 stalwarts as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. After dropping out of college, she began to record music as Slayyyter, a pseudonym from her favorite Dazed and Confused character. Following the release of her debut LP Troubled Paradise, STARfER marks a new and evolved stage for the singer. 

This year, Slayyyter performed at Pride festivals throughout the United States, including Kentuckiana Pride, Chicago Pride, and is slated to play top music festivals such as Capitol Hill Block Party, Life Is Beautiful and Happyland later this year. See below for upcoming live dates and stay tuned for more news from Slayyyter.

Upcoming Slayyyter Performances

July 21, 2023 - Washington, DC - Capitol Hill Block Party 

August 6, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Happyland Fest

September 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival




