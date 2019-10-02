Slaine Reveals Title, Track Listing, And Drops First Single 'Redemption' For New Album ONE DAY

Boston's veteran wordsmith Slaine has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for his upcoming studio album "One Day", which is scheduled for a November 22nd release via AR Classic Records. The album will be produced by The Arcitype and is set to feature guest appearances by Vinnie Paz, ILL BILL, Apathy, Locksmith, Rite Hook, Statik Selektah, and more. To launch the album, Slaine has released the brand new video for "Redemption" - watch below!

"One Day" is a complex tapestry that navigates listeners through a journey of pain, loss, reflection, and redemption. Throughout the album, Slaine finds strength and hope in his darkest moments. He rattles the cage of the past to find truth in the present with his trademark sharp delivery, masterful use of language and aggressive cadence.

Throughout a music career that spans over a decade in a half, Slaine has released a collection of albums both solo and with La Coka Nostra that are widely regarded as indie hip hop staples. He has worked with icons such as B Real, Everlast, ILL BILL, DJ Premier, Sean Price, Bun B, Sick Jacken, Raekwon, U God, DJ Muggs, Tech N9ne, Swollen Members, Action Bronson, and Statik Selektah among others.

He has appeared in over a dozen feature films including The Town, Gone Baby Gone and Killing Them Softly and acted alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Ray Liotta, Jeremy Renner and Harvey Keitel.

It has been five years since Slaine's last full-length release. Regarding the long stretch, he says, "I had to get to the bottom of some pain. When I got there I found my passion again. I thought I may just move on with the film side of things for a while but this album started writing itself in my head. Turns out this is the one I've been waiting my whole life to make."

The track listing for Slaine's "One Day" is as follows:

1. Redemption

2. Time Is Now (featuring Rite Hook)

3. Still Got My Gun (featuring ILL BILL, Vinnie Paz and Rite Hook)

4. Trick The Trap (featuring Statik Selektah and Rasheed Chappell)

5. It Catches You ( featuring Nico Franc)

6. Broken Toys (featuring Apathy and Locksmith)

7. Night Will Fall

8. The Feeling I Get

9. The Day Before I Die

10. Can't Stay The Same

11. One More Day

12. Do What You Love (featuring Cyrus Deshield)





