Skyxxx Shares Warner Records Debut Single 'Hotboy'

Today, buzzworthy New York-born and Orlando-based rapper Skyxxx releases his debut single "Hotboy" via Warner Records. Feel the heat and get it below.

This release marks the first single for Skyxxx on Warner Records since signing to the label less than a month ago. He also dropped a sizzling and sexy music video to accompany the track. In the clip, he dons a varsity jacket emblazoned with the word "Hellbound," and he lights up the screen in each shot. Dancing through a retro hotel complete with throwback decor, buxom beauties surround him on a bed as he declares, "I'm a hotboy," with a whole lot of swagger and style. In just two minutes, he makes his presence known on this anthem, which is a fitting response to Megan Thee Stallion's #HotGirlSummer, with all the makings of a hit single. Watch Skyxxx heat up the screen in the official music video directed by the rapper himself and Brightmindsent below.

About Skyxxx:

Dropping infectious rhymes and flaunting fashion-forward fatigues, Skyxxx pushes a punchy new paradigm for hip-hop on his debut for Warner Records. Of Dominican descent, the New York-born and Orlando-based rapper went from corner battle rapping as a kid to earning early viral success with "Bangk" in 2013. A string of independent solo projects followed, including the And Then The Moon Fell and the Sixxxty EP. 2018 saw him turn up on Hellbound Radio, which Elevator proclaimed, "a captivating composition from the enigmatic young MC as he continues to elevate his sound." In 2019, the momentum ramped up further with a deal from Warner Records and high-profile collaborations such as Slushii's "Run Up The Block." Skyxxx makes his formal debut with the incendiary and irresistible single "Hotboy." Over a sparse beat, he vaults from gruff and nimble verses into the hypnotic hook. Fusing timeless bars and 21stcentury swagger, Skyxxx ultimately builds what he calls "the bridge of classic rap and the new era."

Watch the "Hotboy" video here:





