Skip Ewing Signs With The Kinkead Entertainment Agency

Award-winning singer and songwriter Skip Ewing has signed with The Kinkead Entertainment Agency for exclusive booking representation, it was announced today jointly by Ewing and TKEA head Bob Kinkead. The news wrapped up an amazing month for Ewing, who is featured on the cover of Spotify's New Traditions: Country Heroes for the month of January. The playlist has featured five songs from his critically acclaimed Wyoming album, which was nominated in the first round of the ACM Awards' Album of the Year category.

"Life has come full circle in many ways for me over this past year," said Kinkead. "I started working with Skip in 1987-88, and we became the best of friends - we even learned martial arts together. We had great success together in those early years as agent/artist, and now my team and I will conquer the live space with Skip and his new music. Here at TKEA we are very excited to be working with Skip and we can't wait to see what the future brings all of us."

"Bob and I have come together at once totally anew, and as old friends reunited," said Ewing. "I can't think of anyone I would rather have represent me, and I'm humbled by his belief, the belief and support of the whole agency, and all that's happening around the new Wyoming album and the ACM nomination. Here's hoping for incredible musical moments touring in 2021 and beyond!"

The unparalleled 12-song Wyoming album, which American Songwriter called, "a mystifying masterpiece of an album from a man that continues to not only evolve personally, but also professionally," was recently released. Co-produced with Kyle Lehning, the album has accumulated over 850,000 spins on a variety of Spotify editorial playlists.