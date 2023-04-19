Skindred Drop Brand New Track 'If I Could'

Having just blown Takedown Festival's main-stage audience away with their headline set earlier this month, Skindred have today released a brand-new song taken from their forthcoming new album, Smile. 'If I Could' showcases another side of that album, with its singalong chorus delivering stadium rock vibes.

Frontman Benji recalls that the track was inspired by lockdown and how much he hated 2020 and the effect it had on the world. "On the other hand, 2023 is a different story," he says. "We've released new music and we're still to drop another few monsters from our album 'Smile'. We've got the KISS tour coming, and we've also got our headline tour supporting the new album. So 2023, to me, looks like a very exciting time to be in Skindred. I'm very optimistic about the future!"

'If I Could' follows the recent singles 'Gimme That Boom' and 'Set Fazers'; dancefloor bangers which blast out Skindred's trademark ragga-metal to maximum effect.

Across the brand new album Smile, Skindred channel a huge range of styles - from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro - creating the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs they have delivered yet, designed to melt stereos around the world. Fans can pre-order it here.

And as one of the most entertaining bands on the planet it's no wonder that they have recently been nominated for Best UK Live Act at the Heavy Music Awards on May 26th and will be supporting rock legends KISS on their farewell UK dates this summer.

SKINDRED 2023 TOUR DATES

28th May: Walton On Trent, Bearded Theory Festival

2nd June: Southend, Chinnerys (Sold Out)

3rd June: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium **

5th June: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena **

6th June: Newcastle, Utilita Arena **

7th June: Austria, Novarock Festival

5th July: London, The O2 **

7th July: Manchester, AO Arena **

8th July: Glasgow, OVO Hydro **

9th July: Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival

23rd July: Maidstone, Maid Of Stone Festival

2nd August: Germany, Wacken Festival

UK HEADLINE TOUR

6th October: Northampton, Roadmender

7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy

13th October: Cambridge, Junction

14th October: Norwich, Epic

19th October: Nottingham, Rock City

27th October: Brighton, Chalk

3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill

4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed

10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall

11th November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17th November: Belfast, Limelight 2

18th November: Dublin, Academy

** KISS special guests