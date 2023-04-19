Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Skindred Drop Brand New Track 'If I Could'

‘If I Could’ follows the recent singles ‘Gimme That Boom’ and ‘Set Fazers.'

Apr. 19, 2023  

Having just blown Takedown Festival's main-stage audience away with their headline set earlier this month, Skindred have today released a brand-new song taken from their forthcoming new album, Smile. 'If I Could' showcases another side of that album, with its singalong chorus delivering stadium rock vibes.

Frontman Benji recalls that the track was inspired by lockdown and how much he hated 2020 and the effect it had on the world. "On the other hand, 2023 is a different story," he says. "We've released new music and we're still to drop another few monsters from our album 'Smile'. We've got the KISS tour coming, and we've also got our headline tour supporting the new album. So 2023, to me, looks like a very exciting time to be in Skindred. I'm very optimistic about the future!"

Across the brand new album Smile, Skindred channel a huge range of styles - from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro - creating the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs they have delivered yet, designed to melt stereos around the world. Fans can pre-order it here.

And as one of the most entertaining bands on the planet it's no wonder that they have recently been nominated for Best UK Live Act at the Heavy Music Awards on May 26th and will be supporting rock legends KISS on their farewell UK dates this summer.

SKINDRED 2023 TOUR DATES

28th May: Walton On Trent, Bearded Theory Festival
2nd June: Southend, Chinnerys (Sold Out)
3rd June: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium **
5th June: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena **
6th June: Newcastle, Utilita Arena **
7th June: Austria, Novarock Festival
5th July: London, The O2 **
7th July: Manchester, AO Arena **
8th July: Glasgow, OVO Hydro **
9th July: Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival
23rd July: Maidstone, Maid Of Stone Festival
2nd August: Germany, Wacken Festival

UK HEADLINE TOUR

6th October: Northampton, Roadmender
7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy
13th October: Cambridge, Junction
14th October: Norwich, Epic
19th October: Nottingham, Rock City
27th October: Brighton, Chalk
3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill
4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed
10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall
11th November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17th November: Belfast, Limelight 2
18th November: Dublin, Academy
** KISS special guests



