Skepta Releases 'Pandora's Box' Single, Announces THE FORK AND KNIFE Tour
The London-based grime artist will perform intimate shows across Europe to celebrate his album release.
Skepta has released a new single titled 'Pandora's Box,' the second track from his highly anticipated album The Fork and Knife, and has announced UK and European shows under the banner THE FORK AND KNIFE in 2026.
The limited run of intimate performances will kick off at London's The Cause to celebrate the release of his album on November 6th, before heading to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam in December. Artist presale begins Tuesday, October 27th at 10am local time with the general onsale beginning Wednesday, October 28th at 10am local time.
Following on the heels of 'Innocent Smile,' 'Pandora's Box' finds Skepta delivering an incisive and reflective take on the realities of drug addiction.
The Fork and Knife is coming November 6th via Big Smoke / Epic Records.
Full Routing
Friday, November 6th 2026 - London - The Cause
Wednesday, December 1st 2026 - Paris - Elysée Montmartre
Thursday, December 2nd 2026 - Brussels - La Madeleine
Friday, December 4th 2026 - Amsterdam - Gashouder
About Skepta
One of the most influential figures in global rap, multi-award-winning artist Skepta is a defining force in the history and evolution of British grime. Born and raised in North London, and proudly Nigerian, he emerged from the UK's underground grime scene to become one of the genre's most important artists and international ambassadors, helping take its sound, language and culture to audiences around the world.
Across a career spanning two decades, Skepta has continually pushed the boundaries of music, both as a solo artist and through collaborations with artists across generations and genres. His project, Mas Tiempo, reflects his ongoing exploration of electronic music and his instinct to move between sounds and scenes without compromise.
His influence extends beyond music, but always through the lens of creativity and culture. In fashion, he founded MAINS, bringing together his British and Nigerian influences to create a distinctive visual language. At the centre of it all remains music, and Skepta's enduring influence on the sound and culture of a generation.
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