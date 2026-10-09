French Montana Releases UK Remix of 'EVER SINCE U LEFT ME' With Skepta, D-Block Europe

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French Montana has unveiled a new UK remix and music video for his number one song 'Ever Since U Left Me,' featuring D-Block Europe and UK rap icon Skepta, continuing the global momentum of the record. The remix brings together Montana's Signature Sound with Skepta's delivery and sharp lyricism, and D-Block Europe's unmistakable melodies. This addition to 'Ever Since U Left Me' bridges major forces in US and UK rap, as Montana continues to build on the record's virality with another heavyweight output. This UK remix with Skepta and D-Block arrives on the heels of French and D-Block's recent project 'Worldwide Wave' mixtape.

French Montana and Max B have had a hitmaking summer since the release of 'Ever Since U Left Me,' at the top of 2026, which has already generated over 300M+ global streams (across all versions), 26M+ YouTube views, and 350M+ TikTok views. The remix positions 'Ever Since U Left Me' as more than just a record, it has not only become a New York anthemic banner moment but a global cultural moment across music, sports, nightlife, and social media.

The duo recently performed 'Ever Since U Left Me' at the

About French Montana

as well as 'Minx In Miami' with Rick Ross which recently hit No.1, marking French's third No.1 record. Also, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers , which was released on May 22, features appearances from YE, Rick Ross, Chinx, Ron Isley, and Chase Belly, showcasing French and Max's versatility and continued influence as pioneers of the melodic sound that helped shape modern hip-hop. French is set to hit the road this fall with D-Block Europe for their Worldwide Wave UK tour, kicking off on October 22nd across the UK. Tickets are available here

French Montana is a Diamond certified, GRAMMY-nominated rapper, producer, and songwriter whose global vision has helped redefine the modern sound of hip-hop. Blending East Coast lyricism with melodic crossover appeal and international influence, he has built a career that transcends borders, cultures, and genres. He made his major-label debut with the platinum-certified Excuse My French, delivering era-defining records like 'Pop That' featuring Drake and 'Ain't Worried About Nothin,' which cemented his status as one of New York's most culturally influential voices. He later rose to worldwide prominence with the Diamond-certified smash 'Unforgettable,' followed by cultural mainstays like 'No Stylist' and multi-platinum albums including Jungle Rules and Montana. Now operating independently, he continues to evolve, with his latest hit single 'Ever Since You Left Me' emerging as a defining summer anthem gaining momentum across U.S. and international markets. In December 2025, French Montana further solidified his global stature by headlining the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco, performing alongside Nigerian superstar Davido. Beyond music, he is a committed philanthropist, entrepreneur, and storyteller. His documentary For Khadija, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was co-executive produced by Drake, offered an intimate look at his upbringing and immigrant journey. As the first hip-hop ambassador for Global Citizen, he has helped raise over $226 million toward healthcare initiatives across Africa and was honored at the Pencils of Promise Gala for his impact. He also founded NAQI Healthcare, a private in-home detox and recovery service operating across multiple states.

About Max B

Max B, born Charley Wingate, is a Harlem-born rapper, songwriter, and cultural icon widely recognized as one of the pioneers of melodic street rap and the creator of the 'wave' movement that influenced a generation of artists including French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie, and Kanye West. After serving 17 years in prison, Max B was officially released in November 2025 and immediately reemerged as one of New York hip hop's most talked-about comeback stories. Now signed to Defiant Records, Max B is actively rebuilding his legacy while introducing a new era of music and cultural storytelling. His return has already generated major momentum through interviews, live performances, viral online moments, and the release of new music alongside longtime collaborator French Montana. In 2026, Max B and French Montana are preparing for the release of 'Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers' through Defiant Records. Their recent music releases have continued generating strong fan engagement and renewed industry attention. Known to fans as 'The Silver Surfer' and 'The Wave God,' Max B remains one of the most influential figures in modern New York rap culture.

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