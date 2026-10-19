Rolling Loud India to Feature Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Skepta

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Rolling Loud, billed as the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, has announced the lineup for Rolling Loud India 2026, with three of its marquee acts set to perform in India for the first time. Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, and Skepta will mark their debut India performances at Rolling Loud India on December 12 and 13, 2026, with Karan Aujla returning to headline for the second consecutive year. The two-day festival, produced in partnership with District, is supported by partners including Budweiser 0.0, SHEIN, and HSBC India, and features a lineup of International Artists and homegrown Indian talent. Tickets for the festival are live on the District app.

Day 1: December 12, 2026

Burna Boy and Metro Boomin close out Day 1, both performing on an Indian stage for the first time ever. Until now, Indian fans have had to travel abroad or watch from a screen to see either of them live. However, Rolling Loud India 2026 is about to change that.

Burna Boy, who won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album with 'Twice as Tall' and became the first African artist to headline a UK stadium, performs in India for the first time.

Metro Boomin, crowned the Billboard 200 with Not All Heroes Wear Capes (2018), his first solo album. He is famous for his dark, cinematic beats and collaborations with artists such as Future, 21 Savage, Drake, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd, and will also be playing his first set in India at the Rolling Loud India stage.

Joining the lineup is multi-platinum album, Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter, Big Sean, in his first-ever performance in India.

Day 1 also features GoldLink, Dhanda Nyoliwala, slayr, ApolloRed1, Paal Dabba, SoSoCamo, Steel Banglez, Snappy Kaal, Jorjiana, and many more.

Day 2: December 13, 2026

Karan Aujla headlines Rolling Loud India for the second year in a row. At the festival's 2025 debut, he became the first global Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud India, performing to a crowd of thousands who sang his verses word for word.

Skepta, who helped take grime from London to a global audience, plays his first and only show in India at the festival. He arrives weeks after releasing 'The Fork and Knife' on November 6, 2026, his first solo album since Ignorance Is Bliss, in 2019, with collaborators including Chase & Status, Solomun, Dom Dolla and more.

Day 2 also features ScHoolboy Q, Seedhe Maut, BabyChiefDoIt, Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari, NAVZ-47, and many more.

Of the 30 artists on the bill, more than 10 artists with Indian roots are booked across both days and every tier of the lineup, from headline slots to the undercard. Punjabi rap from Karan Aujla and Wazir Patar, Delhi's Seedhe Maut, Haryanvi hip-hop from Dhanda Nyoliwala, Tamil rap from Paal Dabba, Marathi rap from MC Gawthi and Gujarati rap with Snappy Kaal.

The full lineup also includes Vichaar, Robb Bank$, DJ Five Venoms, DJ EJ, Ravator, The Spindoctor, 2slimey, MC Gawthi, and Shikriwal.

Commenting on the 2026 India lineup, Matt Zingler, Co-Founder and CEO, Rolling Loud, said, 'One thing that really stood out to us in India was how open the fans were to everything. If the music connects, they show up for it. That's influenced how we've approached this year's lineup - bringing international and Indian artists together across both days and making it feel like one festival, not two different worlds.'

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District, said, 'Walk into a cypher in Delhi or a small gig in Mumbai and you will see who people actually turn up for. And it is rarely the same list of artists you'd see on social media. Hip-hop in India has always moved through cyphers, small shows, and people putting each other on, and that's where we looked when we built this year's bill. At the first edition, the crowd didn't thin out between the international sets and the Indian ones, and that told us the audience was already a step ahead of the industry. This line up is built on what we saw.'

Event Details

Rolling Loud India 2026 takes place December 12 and 13, 2026, in Mumbai.

Fans can book tickets using District's Reserve Now, Pay Later feature, securing a spot by paying just 50% of the ticket value. The remaining 50% can be paid by 11:59 PM on November 20, 2026. Fans who have not opted for the Pay 50% and Reserve option can also secure their plans with the app's Refund Guaranteed feature, which refunds the ticket value for cancellations made by December 1, 2026.

Tickets for the festival are live on the District app. For more information about the venue, festival schedule and more, updates will be shared on Rolling Loud India's social media (rollingloudindia), District's social media (districtupdates) and the app.

About Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival and a global platform for hip-hop culture. Organizing festivals across four continents and nine countries, Rolling Loud brings together artists and fans while serving as a launchpad for emerging talent. Beyond the stage, Rolling Loud has grown into a global lifestyle brand at the intersection of music and fashion, with collaborations including Levi's, Urban Outfitters, Crocs, BBC ICECREAM, Forever 21, Pelle Pelle, and BB Simon.

About District

District is India's platform for discovering and experiencing cities, bringing together experiences across dining, concerts, movies, events, sports, and shopping.



ROLLING LOUD INDIA 2026 UNVEILS LINEUP FEATURING BURNA BOY, KARAN AUJLA, METRO BOOMIN, SKEPTA AND MORE



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