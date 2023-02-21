Sixthman Announces Cayamo 2024 Lineup Featuring Lyle Lovett, The Mavericks, Lucius, Sunny War & More

Sixthman, the leader in fully immersive festivals for more than two decades, have announced the 16th voyage of its world-famous Cayamo: A Journey Through Song, an unparalleled seven-night musical adventure sailing March 1-8, 2024 from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Oranjestad, Aruba aboard the magnificent Norwegian Pearl.

First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through Sunday, February 26 at 11:59 pm (ET); Pre-sale Signups conclude Wednesday, March 1 at 11:59 pm (ET). Cayamo alumni booking will begin Monday, February 27 with public pre-sales opening Wednesday, March 1 and the public on sale following on Friday, March 3 at 2:00pm ET, exclusively here. All Cayamo guests will have the opportunity to book their cabin for only $100 down through July 1 as inventory allows.

A fully immersive week of unique performances, one-of-a-kind collaborations, exclusive activities, and community jams with a close-knit circle of fellow music lovers, Cayamo: A Journey Through Song offers a truly remarkable listening experience that has made the festival-at-sea a fan favorite over close to two extraordinary decades.

The upcoming sailing will once more showcase a stacked lineup of diverse artists spanning multiple genres, including Lyle Lovett, The Mavericks, Billy Bragg, Shawn Colvin, Lucius, The Lone Bellow, KT Tunstall, Nikki Lane, Langhorne Slim, Brandy Clark, Kelly Willis, Susan Werner, Sunny War, and more to be announced soon.

Cayamo: A Journey Through Song will also include shore excursions in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Oranjestad, Aruba, both of which represent first-time ports of call for the long-running series of Cayamo cruise adventures. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cayamo cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official Norwegian booking number.

The opulent Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make the upcoming sailing of Cayamo the most unforgettable journey yet, with five singular venues, fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, delicious dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

CAYAMO: A JOURNEY THROUGH SONG - 16TH EDITION

March 1-8, 2024

Sailing from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic & Oranjestad, Aruba

aboard Norwegian Pearl

Lineup:

Lyle Lovett

The Mavericks

Billy Bragg

Shawn Colvin

Lucius

The Lone Bellow

KT Tunstall

Nikki Lane

Langhorne Slim

Brandy Clark

Kelly Willis

Susan Werner

Sunny War