SixForty1 to Join Tyler Rich on Two Thousand (More) Miles Tour

Pop-Country duo SixForty1 (Brooks Hoffman and Austin Gee) will join Tyler Rich on his Two Thousand (More) Miles Tour, kicking off on March 10. The tour announcement follows the fall release of SixForty1's wildly successful EP Started Right Here garnering praise from around the globe.

SixForty1 has been racking up impressive streaming numbers in the multi-millions and landing on some of the most popular and coveted DSP playlists. They've done all this without having released a full-length album or a label deal, further showcasing the duo's ability to connect and resonate with fans through their catchy and clever musical phrasing and top-notch songwriting.

The fast rising duo has established a dedicated fanbase as well as opportunities to perform and tour with artists like Brantley Gilbert, Michael Ray, Walker Hayes, and Muscadine Bloodline and Tyler Rich.

Tour Dates

March 10 @ Midnight Rodeo | Springfield, MO

March 11 @ Templelive | Wichita, KS

March 12 @ Barnato | Omaha, NE

March 15 @ The Rustic | Houston, TX

March 16 @ The Rustic | San Antonio, TX

March 17 @ The Rustic | Dallas, TX

March 18 @ The Blue Note | Columbia, MO

March 19 @ Templelive | Fort Smith, AR

March 30 @ Clubhouse | Lexington, KY