Six Degrees Records Announces First Release 'Cultivating Compassion'

Cultivating Compassion is the first release on Six Degrees Records' new Soundbalm imprint, a new label focusing on the intersection of ambient music, new age & sound healing.



It is also the first in a series of immersive projects combining guided meditations with new, original music from some of the leading lights in the deep ambient music field.



Providing the guided meditation for Cultivating Compassion is Miranda Macpherson, a contemporary spiritual teacher and author. Through her writings and spoken works, she invites others to become more graceful human beings through inquiry, meditation, devotion and psychological integration. Grounded in extensive study of the worlds' wisdom traditions, Miranda has been guiding others into direct experience of the sacred for thirty years.



Her books include The Way of Grace: the Transforming Power of Ego Relaxation (Sounds True), Boundless Love (Ebury) and Meditations on Boundless Love (Sounds True). Miranda is also a kirtan musician with a mantra album The Heart of Being, and the soon to be released Nectar. Her latest project is The Grace Deck (Insight Editions).



Creating an original, beautiful new musical soundtrack to Miranda's words is the Bombay Dub Orchestra. Consisting of composer/producers Garry Hughes and Andrew T. Mackay, BDO have built a reputation for combining their unique fusion of electronica with the lush sounds of a full Indian orchestra, featuring performances from some of South Asia's most renowned instrumental soloists. From main-stage performances at the UK's Big Chill Festival and Djing across the globe, scoring feature films to remixing such world-renowned artists as Bob Marley, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Bebel Gilberto, fans and critics around the world have embraced their music.



About the new label imprint and the idea of combining meditations with new musical works, Six Degrees co-founder Bob Duskis says: "From my days working at Windham Hill Records, to the 25 years that Six Degrees Records has existed, I've been particularly fascinated by music's ability to heal, comfort & elevate us. The concept of "Music as Medicine" is very real to me and has become only more relevant during the Trump years and now the pandemic. I think we can all benefit from being transported by these immersive new sound journeys & I look forward to presenting new ways in which spoken word and beautiful music can be combined.



All releases in the Music & Meditation series will also be available in instrumental versions.