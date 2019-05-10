SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami

SiriusXM announced today that it will broadcast performances and backstage interviews from Rolling Loud, the world's largest Hip-Hop festival, live from Miami from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12 on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation channel.

The exclusive radio broadcast will include backstage interviews and live performances from Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, Goldlink, City Girls, Tee Grizzley, Blueface, Gunna and many more from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation channel will become Rolling Loud Radio starting on Friday, May 10 at 3:00 pm ET through Sunday, May 12 on SiriusXM channel 44 and through the SiriusXM app.

Rolling Loud launched five years ago by Matthew Zingler and Tariq Cherif in Miami, Florida. Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival and is one of the premier destinations for hip-hop and music fans in the United States and abroad.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories