Sir Woman (Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child) Embarks on Debut Tour

This summer, Kelsey Wilson, co-founder and fontwoman of the indie-pop band Wild Child, announced her new project Sir Woman. The band is hitting the road starting tonight in Washington, D.C. for their first-ever tour and will make stops in NYC and Boston. Find a full list of tour dates below.

In June, Sir Woman released their first single "Highroad," featuring performances from Robert Ellis (Guitar/Piano), Nik Lee (Guitar) of The Texas Gentleman, Daniel Creamer (Keys/Synth), and Taylor Craft (Musical Arrangements / Bass) and Tom Myers (drums) of Wild Child.

Watch the video for "Highroad" via YouTube:

"'Highroad' is a song I needed to hear, so the universe gave it to me in a dream," explains Sir Woman. "I needed something to move to; something to get me out of my head and release any fears or doubts I had about stepping out of the comfortable world of Wild Child. A song that could me make smile, believe in myself, and turn anyone's s day around. Right now everybody could use an excuse to lighten up and let go, so here is mine."

The song was recorded at Echo Lab in Denton, TX and was produced, engineered and mixed by Matt Pence (Paul Cauthen, Justin Townes Earle, John Grant, Elle King) and mastered by Kim Rosen.

"Sir Woman became an outlet for me to work through my own s going on while I was touring and making music with all of the insanely talented people I get to create with. I had doubts about my own capabilities, fears about the world and my place in it. I've always personally connected most with funk/soul/r&b and gospel, but I've never made any music like that before. Initially this music wasn't for anyone but myself, but after the first day in the studio I knew I needed to bring Sir Woman to life. People needed to hear this music just as much as I needed to make it. The tunes made us feel good. I had finally found my voice and I was ready to share the love."

Recently, Wilson and her band Wild Child released their 4th studio album Expectations via Dualtone Records. She also is a member of Glorietta, the supergroup collaboration between Matthew Logan Vasquez, Noah Gundersen, David Ramirez, Adrian Quesada, and Jason Robert Blum who released their debut album last year.

Tour Dates:

8/5: Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd Music House

8/6: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

8/7: Cambridge, MA - Middle East





