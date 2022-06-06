Singer Yuka Mito Announces 'Love In The City' with Vincent Herring

Yuka Mito, a very appealing jazz singer who made a strong impression with her previous release Time After Time, displays her continuing evolution on Love In The City. The new album will be released on September 9.

"This album features different aspects of my jazz singing," says Yuka." On Time After Time, I wasn't scatting that much, but having performed with these musicians so much over the years since, I felt very comfortable singing and scatting with them."

Love In The City has Yuka joined by the same trio as on her previous recording. "I met Allen Farnham, Dean Johnson, and Tim Horner at Jazz at Kitano and I have always really loved their playing. I like Allen's gentle approach and his style matches very well with mine. He understands my Japanese culture, knows jazz history, and is the perfect person to arrange this music and collabo- rate with on my shows. I have performed with Dean and Tim many times. They work together very well, and their sound is perfect on bebop and for the other music that I sing."

The sessions that led to Love In The City began in 2019 but had to be stopped when the COVID pandemic hit; they were completed in more recent times. In addition to the trio, each of whom have opportunities to offer concise and perfectly fitting solos, the great altoist Vincent Herring(who Yuka met at a jam session at Smoke) uplifts a few songs with his contributions.