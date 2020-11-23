Singer-Songwriter Stephen Winston Releases Latest Single 'Winter's Breath Warms The Heart'

Musical storyteller, Stephen Winston's latest single Winter's Breath Warms The Heart features a solo Winston on piano and vocal in an intimate setting that delivers Winston's laid-back distinctive style.

"When you drive out of Steamboat Springs in the winter heading northwest, there is a beautiful ranch along the Elk River which always made me think of the holidays. Big weathered barn, ranch house with smoke rising from the chimney and acres of pristine ranch land with horses and cattle roaming through the pasture and trees. I would occasionally see a cowboy on his horse at dusk heading home. That picture, burned in my memory, inspired this song Winters Breath Warms The Heart."

Unlike so many artists who pursue their dreams and later abandon them to go the straight and narrow route, Winston admittedly set his musical dreams aside for years, working in the corporate world and later for a communications start-up during the 90s dot com boom - all of which has helped lay the foundation to enable his passion for songwriting. "I taught myself to play piano and guitar in college at the University of Idaho, then the University of Arizona," he says. "I would sneak into the auditorium on campus and play the Steinway concert piano for hours on end, learning to play, to sing and write. Then I graduated, pursued the American dream and did well enough to now spend all my time making music." Winston now resides in Los Angeles where he continues to write and record and will be releasing a collection of songs from the vault titled One True Story in early 2021.

website: http://www.stephenwinstonmusic.com

