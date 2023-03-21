Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-Songwriter Pete Miller Releases Single And Lyric Video 'I Wrote Hannah A Letter'

It is a beautifully crafted track that captures the essence of longing, heartache, and finally, acceptance.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Energetic, dynamic and charming - Pete Miller is the epitome of all things that make indie folk music great. He has been quickly rising through the ranks with his heartfelt and rich, lyrical tunes. His debut album, "Live On Record" (MTS Records) boasts two Top 20 UK iTunes hits, including the Top 15 track, "The Raven and the Dove." Tracks from the album have been streamed more than 270K times on Spotify, ushering in multiple nominations for both the Prayze Factor Awards and the Red Carpet Holland Awards.

Now, Pete Miller has unveiled his latest single, "I Wrote Hannah A Letter." It is a beautifully crafted track that captures the essence of longing, heartache, and finally, acceptance. The song was inspired by Miller's own experience of expressing his feelings through writing letters, and it is a touching tribute to all those who are separated by distance, be it physical or emotional.

The lyric video for "I Wrote Hannah A Letter" is equally heartwarming and provides the perfect visual accompaniment to the song. Pete Miller's intimate vocals, tender guitar playing, and carefully written lyrics create an endearing atmosphere filled with lucid imagery and poignant melodies.

Watch the video below!

When not making music, Pete Miller is working blue collar jobs that he finds around him. Studying mechanics part-time, he often takes up work at warehouses, lumber yards, construction sites and more. With his music, he aims to reflect on the blue-collar lifestyle and share his deepest feelings in stripped-down and down-to-earth songs. More details about the new single "I Wrote Hannah a Letter" can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/petemillersingersongwriter



John Vanderslice Shares New Single CRYSTALS 15 (DIE!) Photo
John Vanderslice Shares New Single 'CRYSTALS 15 (DIE!)'
Where lead single “Crystals 26” included familiar elements of classic Vanderslice, “CRYSTALS 15 (DIE!)” is a bit-crushed transmission intermingled with haunting samples that feels like the logical conclusion of his largely instrumental David Berman tribute from 2021 and more recent foray into crumbling synthesizers.
YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS Releases Bad Habit Photo
YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS Releases 'Bad Habit'
Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York’s Susannah Cutler, releases “Bad Habit,” the final single from her upcoming album, We Know The Sky. We Know The Sky, Yours Are The Only Ears’ second full-length album, finds Cutler peeling away the mask of who she thought she should be, and instead embracing the kaleidoscope of who she actually is.
Nickel Creek Extend 2023 Headline Tour Photo
Nickel Creek Extend 2023 Headline Tour
GRAMMY Award-winning trio, Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—will continue their extensive headline tour through the fall with newly confirmed shows at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel (two nights), Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, St. Paul’s Palace Theatre, and more.
Larry Fleet Extends Headline Tour Into Summer 2023 Photo
Larry Fleet Extends Headline Tour Into Summer 2023
Adding on to his second headlining tour, road-tested Big Loud Records troubadour Larry Fleet is extending his Larry Fleet Live tour presented by Black Buffalo, tacking on eight new dates nationwide. Fleet's initial stint on the road has already seen sell outs in nine of 11 stops across the South and Midwest.

