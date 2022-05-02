Singer Songwriter KIIA & Rapper Ellevan Share New Single 'Oneness'

KIIA (Kia Ahadi) Toronto-based singer/songwriter whose music has garnered over 2 million hits worldwide and record setting rapper Ellevan drop their new single "Oneness" available now on all platforms.

Coming off the success of his last EP 'Love in Every Language,' KIIA's swift rise in the music community is no surprise and the artist lives up to the hype. Known for the personal and timely reasons for much of his music, "Oneness" is the perfect next step on the popular artist's journey.

Joined by well-known rapper Ellevan, KIIA does what he does best, tells a story. "Oneness" produced by Farbod Arsh features Canada's music talents coming together to bring you a much-needed story expressed through music. The artists wanted to produce a record with a powerful message the World needs right now, delivered with the same passion and intensity as Eminem & Ed Sheeran's, "River."

"Oneness" takes you on a self-awareness journey reminding us that we are part of a higher self. We are not alone.

"Oneness" is a perfect fit for both artists. KIIA writes from the heart, telling stories from past and present experiences that affect him deeply. Ellevan, his freestyle performances legendary, thrives on creating experiences in the moment. Together they created "Oneness."

Like KIIA, Ellevan's versatility has taken him a long way, working with platinum artists, performing on iconic stages & appearing in feature films. KIIA & Elleven came together creatively to forge a message, that no matter our differences, the message will continue to be, we are all one.

"If the world can benefit from one message today, more than ever that message would be, "Oneness."

Listen to the new single here: