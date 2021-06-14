Singer-Songwriter Jenn Hartmann Luck Premieres Charity Single 'Kids Can Save Animals'

Austin-based singer/songwriter Jenn Hartmann Luck and 11-year-old founder of Kids Can Save Animals Kate Gilman Williams announce the premiere of the single "Kids Can Save Animals." This is the first single from Hartmann Luck's forthcoming album to be released later this year, which will feature songs celebrating the kids who are changing the world.

KUTX's Spare the Rock Spoil the Child host Bill Childs premiered "Kids Can Save Animals" this past weekend and can be streamed here. For a snippet of the single, please see here. The single will be available to purchase on all streaming platforms this Friday, June 18, and 15% of every download of the song benefits Re:wild. Re:wild protects and restores the wild to build a thriving Earth where all life flourishes. Jenn will be doing a single release party (all-ages happy hour) on Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Antone's (305 E. Fifth St., Austin, Texas 78701). $10 suggested cash cover at the door. For more on Jenn Hartmann Luck, see here.

"I've been working with young people in the Arts for over twenty years," said Jenn Hartmann Luck. "I have always been blown away by the resilience and tenacity of children. They don't see barriers; they see people hurting; they see children starving. And like Kate, they see animals dying, and they step into action. Their hearts are huge and they want to make a difference. I'm honored to celebrate these changemakers through song."

"Kids Can Save Animals" takes inspiration directly from the story of Kate Gilman Williams, the young founder of Kids Can Save Animals. Kate was seven years old when she went on safari in South Africa, where she learned about the animals, their habitats, and the dangers they face from humanity every day. Kate journaled her experience and went on to co-write the book "Let's Go On Safari" to spread awareness about animal conservation, life in the African bush, and to inspire people everywhere to advocate for animals facing extinction.

Jenn Hartmann Luck was working as Director of Education at the Paramount Theatre where she heard about Kate's story, her book, and her organization...which became a national sensation. As a singer/songwriter, arts educator, and accomplished creator of new musical theatre (including Gretel! The Musical, The Battlefields of Clara Burton and more), Jenn was inspired to create an album for family audiences, with a variety of songs featuring inspiring young people who are making a difference. She decided to interview Kate about her advocacy for this project and went on to write "Kids Can Save Animals," which not only celebrates Kate, but is also a call to action for her cause. As Kate says, "Advocacy has no age limit!"

"When Jenn asked me if she could interview me and turn my animal advocacy work into a song, I was so excited!" said Kate Gilman Williams. "I never dreamed the song would be so powerful and so special. Jenn found a way to sing about extinction and poaching in a way that inspires kids and teens to take action and become part of the solution. When I had the idea that this song could support an organization working to save wildlife and wild spaces, Jenn was all ears. We are all so happy that every time a kid downloads 'Kids Can Save Animals,' 15% of each download will go directly to support Re:wild! How cool is this - kids can save animals simply by listening to music."

The full album project will be released later this year, and Jenn has previously put out two original solo albums, "I Admit" and "Silly Urban Girl," as well as a one-woman show, "Not a Chorus Girl." In 2014, she had the distinct honor of being invited by the White House to sing the National Anthem for President Obama.

"I know there is a lot of darkness in the world, but when I talk to these amazing kids who are tackling huge problems like hunger and homelessness and bullying and clean water and even animal extinction, I am filled with such hope and joy and light!" said Jenn Hartmann Luck. "I want to share all that with my young listeners. I want kids and their families who hear these songs to be inspired! And then hopefully they will step up and make change in their own communities as well." ﻿

The song and the new album's co-producer Trapper Felides brings much fanfare to Jenn's new body of work. He has been hailed by the New York Post as "the go-to voice coach for pint-size triple threats," creating stars with young talent on Broadway, in TV and film, and in the recording studio. Prior to the pandemic, he had clients starring on Broadway in "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Come from Away," "Wicked," "Frozen," "Moulin Rouge," "The Lion King" and many others. His recording works span all genres of the industry from pop to R&B to Broadway, and he has played keys on countless top 40 songs over the past 15 years.

"I've produced and worked on benefits for my entire career," says Trapper Felides. "But it wasn't till I worked on music through Jenn's eyes and ears that I understood the impact a single song can have on a life. Or a cause." On Kate, Trapper says, "Didn't you wanna go play with elephants when you were a kid? I wanna come back as Kate in my next life."

"I am so grateful Kate was willing to share her passion and story with me." noted Jenn Hartmann Luck. "I had hoped to capture Kate's energy and infectious joy in 'Kids Can Save Animals' and I think I accomplished my goal. The fact that every download of the song will also benefit an organization that is dear to her heart, like Re:wild, is incredibly special. I can't wait for the world to learn about Kate Gilman WIlliams and the amazing work she is doing to save animals!" ﻿