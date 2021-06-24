Singer-Songwriter Geena Releases New Single 'Dizzy' And Announces EP, I DREAMED I WAS YOU, DREAMING OF ME

German raised, New York based, singer-songwriter Geena Kaye today released her new single "Dizzy" and announces her upcoming EP, I DREAMED I WAS YOU, DREAMING OF ME, out 8/12.

Inspired by the dizzying feeling of a new relationship started at the beginning of the pandemic, Geena Kaye shows listeners a more upbeat and pop-influenced side of her music. "Dizzy" is Geena's third single from her upcoming EP.

Growing up between Germany and the U.S., Geena Kaye recognized early on that she couldn't pick only one path in life-certainly not the path that life picked for her, the daughter of a prominent German newscaster whose family lived within the public eye. As a young adult, she moved to New York City to attend the Clive Davis Institute, remaking herself as a singer-songwriter and guitarist. Her lyrics evolve out of her daily poetry practice, balancing the honest vulnerability of her notebooks and notes app against the empowerment in her voice. With slow builds and crestfallen highs, her songs encompass the heartaches and uncertainties of seeking your own place in a city where the ground shifts faster than you can put down roots.

Though she's found her footing in New York, Geena is already preparing to move on: to the coast of Scotland, where she'll attend grad school at the University of St. Andrews. But her mind stays with other young people like herself, navigating whole lives in the restless city. When she passes another young woman on the street, she might wonder where she bought her sandals, or whether she likes to dance. And then she wonders whether she's satisfied in her life, if the things she thought she wanted truly made her happy. "I wonder what she'd be listening to in her headphones, going home on the train at 2 a.m.," she says. "And I hope that she'd listen to me."