Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'Aimless

"Aimless" questions our continued desire to set lofty goals despite knowing that there's only so much that we can control.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Singer & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'Aimless

Brooklyn-based singer, Chapman Stick player, and multi-instrumentalist Alex Nahas aka Bright Brown confronts our collective existentialism in his hypnotizing new hit "Aimless". Delivering reflective vocals and an addictive instrumental loop, "Aimless" questions our continued desire to set lofty goals despite knowing that there's only so much that we can control. The pandemic proved that life is capable of throwing us unpredictable turns in events, making it that much harder to plan and devise. So instead of planning ahead, "Aimless" is about living in the moment and the beauty of being present during uncertainty as we continue to take life one fickle day at a time.

"Why take aim, Because aimless is drifting / And drifting is easier, Easier brings peace" ~ "Aimless"

Ironically, the first time Nahas performed "Aimless" was a few days before everything shut down for COVID. At the time, the song was simply an improvisation, but as time went on, the lyrics took on a whole new meaning. Aimless features Nahas singing and playing the rarely heard Chapman Stick, Eddie Avakian on drums, Jamie Muhoberac on keyboards, and Ava Nahas on percussion. As his music has evolved over time, so have his other creative endeavors. Recently, his latest EP offered fans a beautifully illustrated lyric book, where he reflected in a post-2020 world through his dark but hopeful lens. Nahas delivers musical influence from artists like Peter Gabriel, Talk Talk, David Bowie and Elvis Costello - all being one of a kind musicians who shoehorned unorthodox approaches into digestible pop music. Thoughtful and reflective, with a knack for rendering outside-world concerns in the landscape of the personal, Bright Brown continues to venture into new frontiers with each successive song.

Listen to "Aimless" on Spotify here.



Vanessa Carlton Announces 2023 Future Pain Tour Photo
Vanessa Carlton Announces 2023 Future Pain Tour
“Future Pain” is off Vanessa’s latest album Love Is An Art produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It's that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion.
Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR Photo
Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR
Rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa. The tour is Whitters’ first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year.
ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissettes Hand In My Pocket Photo
ROZZI Unveils New Rendition of Alanis Morissette's 'Hand In My Pocket'
The record features all of the songs on the Berry and Hymn For Tomorrow EP’s plus four new tracks, including “Consequences” featuring Nile Rodgers, a new version of “I Guess I’m the Bad Guy Now” with Pentatonix’ Scott Hoying, and the compelling, sultry R&B single “Past Life” featuring PJ Morton which is out now.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates Photo
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates
Following an extensive run of U.S. tour dates, four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms an additional run of shows with his Acoustic Group in early 2023. Kicking off on January 31 in Santa Fe, NM, the tour includes stops at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX and at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX.

More Hot Stories For You


Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'
November 15, 2022

Coming on the heels of 2021's well-received single 'Salt Flats', Griffin is settling into a more organic songwriting approach, finding a groove in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Racking up 40,000+ streams on Spotify, 'Salt Flats' was added to the Indigo, New Music Nashville and Emerging Americana playlists.
Singer & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'AimlessSinger & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'Aimless
November 15, 2022

Brooklyn-based singer, Chapman Stick player, and multi-instrumentalist Alex Nahas aka Bright Brown confronts our collective existentialism in his hypnotizing new hit 'Aimless'.
NJPAC Presents Grammy Award-Winning Iconic Group Boyz II MenNJPAC Presents Grammy Award-Winning Iconic Group Boyz II Men
November 14, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Award-winning iconic group Boyz II Men on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. See Boyz II Men perform their most-loved hits, including “End of the Road,” “I'll Make Love to You,” and “On Bended Knee” with the Orchestra. Tickets, priced from $60.50 to $120.50, are on sale now.
High Vibe R&B Artist Mayyadda Gets In The Holiday Spirit With New EP HOLIDAY JOINTHigh Vibe R&B Artist Mayyadda Gets In The Holiday Spirit With New EP HOLIDAY JOINT
November 14, 2022

It's official - the holiday season has begun! Minneapolis-based alternative R&B artist Mayyadda (may-YAH-duh) is ready to set the tone for the season with the release of her new EP, Holiday Joint, out now! The five-track project was crafted to encourage listeners to focus more on the spirit of the season rather than the sometimes-stressful commercial aspects that are typically associated with this time of year.
PENTATONIX: WORLD TOUR To Visit Australia In 2023PENTATONIX: WORLD TOUR To Visit Australia In 2023
November 14, 2022

Live Nation has announced that three-time Grammy-Award winning a cappella group Pentatonix will return to Australia for the Pentatonix: The World Tour in 2023, performing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.