Simula Announces Forthcoming Album & Single 'Attack Mode'

Simula Announces Forthcoming Album & Single 'Attack Mode'

The lead single is out now.

Dec. 20, 2022  

'Attack Mode' is the second chapter from drum & bass artist Simula's forthcoming album, self-released and setting the tone for a graduation in both his sound and production.

After garnering over 100 million streams on collaboration 'You and I' with Bru C, alongside his inspiring work with Sample Genie to help the next wave of young producers by showcasing his techniques through tutorials, Simula has carved a place for himself within the music industry.

This has enabled him to set the foundations for his biggest body of work to date after taking part in the 'What's on Your Mind' mental health seminar in Manchester, where he delivered a speech which made a powerful impact across the scene. He's proved his imprint reaches far beyond music too and it's only matured Simula as an individual, something which filters into the records he produces.

However with his next project, an LP jam packed with brand new tracks, he lets the music talk. For its subsequent part, 'Attack Mode' presents a deliberate unification of jump up and jungle, with breaks and morse code-like synth working together poly-rhythmically to create an exciting yet domineering track.

'Attack Mode' is a development of Simula's dark style, seeping into new frontiers within and between sub-genres - helping to build a broader image of the producer than what was previously seen in the years leading up to this album's release.

His debut album is an amalgamation of the dark and twisted sonic dogma that Simula has been refining for the past several years. It represents the darker, often untouched side of modern drum & bass, binding influences from jump up and jungle with dark minimality to create something unholy with total abandon.

Alongside more singles leading into 2022, as well as a New Zealand tour on the horizon, the New Year will see Simula branch out into new territory as he continues to build on an already impressive back catalogue and a more refined artistry.

Listen to the single here:



Lin-Manuel Miranda More Vote on Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Albums Book Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda More Vote on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Book
The list is voted on by both classic and contemporary artists, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Finneas, The Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, Alice Cooper, Big Boi, Gene Simmons, H.E.R., Hanson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Marcus King. Pre-order the new book now!
Peter Paterno to Be Honored By the GRAMMYs Photo
Peter Paterno to Be Honored By the GRAMMYs
The event will honor Peter T. Paterno, Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, with the 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award, presented each year to an attorney who has demonstrated a commitment to advancing and supporting the music community through service. 
Wallie the Sensei Drops Here 2 Stay Mixtape Photo
Wallie the Sensei Drops 'Here 2 Stay' Mixtape
Compton’s Wallie The Sensei caps off his year with the uplifting Here 2 Stay mixtape to celebrate his birthday gifting his fans with fourteen tracks. Here 2 Stay includes the inspiring “Life Is What You Make It,” the dream-chasing “Brand New Coupe,” the Yxng KA-assisted “Damage,” as well as recent hit singles “Homi” and “Ghetto Lullaby.”
Armand Van Helden & Karen Harding Rework Wings (I Wont Let You Down) Photo
Armand Van Helden & Karen Harding Rework 'Wings (I Won't Let You Down)'
Known as the remix king whose reworks often reach more people than the original for the likes of the Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Puffy Daddy, Sneaker Pimps, C.J. Bolland, Daft Punk, and more, the DJ and producer has built a reliable reputation for high-profile collaborations and original mixes.

