Silverstein Share New Single 'Die Alone' Feat. Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid

Post-hardcore trailblazers Silverstein release their heaviest song ever today - "Die Alone" - featuring guest vocals from Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld.

"Our roots are in fast hardcore and punk, it's a style we have touched on over the years, but with the frustration and anger I felt at the time, I wanted to take this one all the way" vocalist Shane Told reveals. "I knew the song could benefit from a second voice, and thought of Andrew immediately. His signature snarl and delivery put this thing over the top."

"Lyrically, 'Die Alone' discusses the power imbalance that often happens in one-sided friendships - where a toxic person controls another. It's a classic theme, but one we have seen a lot more over the past few years with misinformation leading to tremendous pressure from people to act a certain way, or vote a certain way, or become a puppet for a negative cause."

Silverstein and Neufeld joined forces for a fierce and arresting live performance of "Die Alone" in the official music video, directed by Wyatt Clough.

Filled with moments of relentless energy throwing back to their punk and hardcore roots to visionary moments of modern heavy, Silverstein's forthcoming album Misery Made Me fastens their status as torchbearers of the scene on all fronts. It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band - who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented - would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways.

Few bands on their 22nd lap around the scene could claim to be in 'just getting started' mode as much as punk stalwarts Silverstein. On Misery Made Me, they find themselves springboarding off the heights they've reached over the past handful of years. "For the first time in our career, we truly put it all out there. We went into this with no rules and no preconceived notions of what Silverstein is or what it could be. We somehow wrote the heaviest, saddest, catchiest, and most emotional songs in 22 years of being a band ... all on the same album," tells vocalist Shane Told.

Ironically, amid all the positivity and connectivity injected into the creation of Misery Made Me, there comes a dark set of themes underpinning the album, as its title might suggest. The album is a depiction of Silverstein - and world at large's - collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety.

"I wanted to explore the meaning of 'Misery' as a main theme throughout the album," says Told. "Despite the mountains climbed and boulders pushed during recent years, we were confronted by the weight and misery of staying relatively in the same place for a long period of time. Finding peace in the reality of this misery became important. The record is about the acceptance of a new reality and adapting to it."

Ultimately, Misery Made Me finds the band trying to navigate the ever-worsening challenges of our modern world - angst, doomscrolling, and disassociation. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.

Misery Made Me is a campaign hinged on Silverstein's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honoring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.

The album sees its release via UNFD on CD, vinyl and digital formats on May 6. It was produced by Sam Guaiana (A Beautiful Place To Drown and both Redux) at Jukasa Studios in rural Ontario, Canada and features guests Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid on "Die Alone", singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel on "Cold Blood", Devil Wears Prada's Mike Hranica on "Slow Motion" and nothing,nowhere. on "Live Like This".

Silverstein are currently on the road in support of Misery Made Me. Their U.S. run includes Spring dates with Beartooth, a UK/EU Summer leg and Fall performances have been confirmed at WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival and the Emo's Not Dead Cruise. Check below for a full list of dates and stay tuned for more to be announced. All tickets are available here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Mar 26 - Fort Wayne, IN | Clyde Theatre ~

Mar 27 - Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom ~

Mar 28 - Des Moines, IA | Val Air ~

Mar 30 - Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium ~

Apr 01 - Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex ~

Apr 02 - Las Vegas, NV | Brooklyn Bowl ~

Apr 03 - San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic ~

Apr 05 - Anaheim, CA | House of Blues ~

Apr 06 - Anaheim, CA | House of Blues ~

Apr 07 - Phoenix, AZ | Van Buren ~

Apr 09 - Lubbock, TX | Lonestore Amphitheatre ~

Apr 10 - Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion ~

Apr 12 - Austin, TX | Stubbs ~

Apr 13 - Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena ~

Apr 15 - Corpus Christi, TX | Concrete Street Amphitheatre ~

Apr 17 - Nashville, TN | Wildhorse Saloon ~

Apr 19 - St Augustine, FL | St Augustine Amphitheatre ~

Apr 21 - Columbia, SC | The Senate ~

Apr 22 - Richmond, VA | The National ~

Apr 23 - Raleigh, NC | The Ritz ~

Apr 24 - Norfolk, VA | The Norva ~

Apr 26 - Providence, RI | The Strand ~

Apr 27 - Long Island, NY | The Paramount ~

Apr 29 - Trenton, NJ | Cure Insurance Arena ~

Apr 30 - New Haven, CT | College Street Music Hall ~

May 01 - Rochester, NY | The Armory ~

May 03 - Louisville, KY | Old Forester's Paristown Hall ~

Jun 03 - Leeds, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 04 - Hatfield, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 06 - Lille, FR | TBC w/ August Burns Red

Jun 07 - Augsburg, DE | Kantine

Jun 08 - Budapest, HU | Budapest Park w/ Billy Talent

Jun 11 - Bremen, DE | Tower

Jun 12 - Aarhus, DK | Train w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red

Jun 14 - Hannover, DE | MusikZentrum w/ Beartooth

Jun 15 - Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling

Jun 17 - Bischofsmais.DE | Rock the Hill (Festival)

Jun 18 - Mannheim, DE | Delta Bash (Festival)

Jun 19 - Pratteln, CH | Z7 Wild Dayz (Festival)

Jun 21 - Milan, IT | INFEST (Festival)

Jun 22 - Graz, AT | Orpheum w/ Beartooth

Jun 23 - Nuremberg, DE | Z-Bau w/ Beartooth

Jun 24 - Ysselsteyn, NL | Jera On Air (Festival)

Jun 25 - Munster, DE | Vainstream (Festival)

Jun 26 - Ferropolis, DE | Full Force (Festival)

Aug 06 - Columbus, OH | Express Live ~

Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Nov 08 - Emo's Not Dead Cruise | Los Angeles, CA - Ensenada, Mexico

~ w/ Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA