Sigrid Shares New Single 'It Gets Dark' & Announces New Album 'How to Let Go'

Off the back of winning Best Collaboration at the NME Awards 2022 for pop firecracker "Head on Fire" with Griff, Sigrid shares her new single "It Gets Dark" and announces her highly anticipated second album HowTo Let Go, set for release on May 6, 2022.

How To Let Go is the Norwegian pop sensation's follow up to 2019's critically acclaimed album, Sucker Punch (a Top 5 album in the UK). The past two years have been a time of deep reflection for Sigrid. Having returned to Norway during the pandemic from LA for more experiments in pop alchemy, she came home with two very special songs under her belt; last summer's empowerment anthem "Mirror," and "It Gets Dark."

The new track is the 25-year-old's thundering ode to accepting the bad times so the good moments can break through: "It gets dark, so I can see the stars". With all instruments recorded live, the track is built around a stadium ready bassline and a sky-scraping guitar figure. Lyrically, "It Gets Dark" pulls off that very Sigrid trick of zooming in on the personal, while keeping it universal. It looks closely at the two sides of her personality and how they've been magnified by being in the spotlight.

The 12-track LP, How To Let Go, was written at a time where Sigrid was thinking a lot about her life in Norway and her life outside of Norway. "They're two different things. The chill girl who loves to ski and hike and cook versus the other part of me that's like 'let's go out', or let's play massive shows, go on stage and not be scared of anything. I used to be so shy as a kid but then when I'm on stage at Glastonbury for example, I love losing myself in it."

Sigrid comments that sometimes those personalities clash and you get confused about what makes you thrive in life, wanting both parts but realizing sometimes they don't always align. This sense of differing perspectives and looking at the same thing from a new angle is reflected in the amazingly surrealist video for "It Gets Dark," which was made with "Mirror" director Femke Huurdeman and CANADA (Dua Lipa, Rosalia), featuring Sigrid escaping to space. To celebrate the theme, Sigrid has teamed up with the star-gazing app Star Walk 2, which allows fans to explore the wonders of the night sky and uncover a special constellation whilst listening to "It Gets Dark."

With 1.3 billion global streams and over 1 million global album unit sales, and the Platinum certified success of pop-dance anthem Strangers, Sigrid returned to the world stage with the "empowerment anthem" (ELLE) "Mirror," followed by the ABBA-inspired synth banger "Burning Bridges," which showed Sigrid's immense pop song writing talent. But it was a chance meeting with BRITs Rising Star winner Griff at a fashion show (where the pair bonded over pizza and pop music) that her biggest collaboration yet was born.

"Head On Fire" premiered as Hottest Record in the world, was added straight to the BBC Radio 1 playlist, and was performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The collaboration showed two young women in the industry supporting one another, stemming from the power of female friendship, and now an NME Award to celebrate their work together.

Watch the new music video here: