Sightless Pit Announce New Album Featuring Yoshimio, Claire Rousay, Frukwan & More

The duo of Lee Buford (The Body) and Dylan Walker (Full of Hell) have announced their second album as Sightless Pit, Lockstep Bloodwar, due out January 27th, 2023.

Following their acclaimed 2020 debut Grave of a Dog, Lockstep Bloodwar pushes the duo's darkly-hued electronics to surprising new places with the addition an astounding menagerie of eclectic and celebrated collaborators, including YoshimiO (Boredoms / OOIOO), Claire Rousay, Frukwan (Gravediggaz/Stetasonic) and more.

Buford and Walker built the sonics of each piece with distinct guest artists in mind, allowing them space to alter the direction of each track while maintaining a distinct, cohesive vision for the album.

Midwife's signature ethereal voice undulates suspended in time on "Resin on a Knife." A protean performance from Elizabeth Colour Wheel's Lane Shi Otayonii drives "Flower to Tomb" from obliterating squalls to anthemic rounds. An autotuned Claire Rousay expands the range of Sightless Pit's dynamic compositions.

The distinctive nature of their approach is nowhere more evident than when looking at the stark contrast of songs like "False Epiphany" and "Low Orbit" from the Industrial Hazard's (aka Spencer Hazard of Full of Hell) noise-riddled onslaught to clubby dance hooks from Gravediggaz/Stetsasonic rapper Frukwan.

This seamless mashup of disparate influences is also apparent on the exhilarating "Calcified Glass," where YoshimiO's processed voice and drums spar with Walker's howls before succumbing to defiant bars from Gangsta Boo.

Sightless Pit, with the help of engineer Seth Manchester, produce a strikingly seamless balance between entirely unexpected sonic combinations wrapped with high caliber collaborations to create an invigorating, inventive and undeniably listenable album.

Walker describes the underlying worldview of the album: "Lockstep Bloodwar is the struggle to comprehend and come to terms with the fact that our lives are on a locked track, and the track is violent and painful. We have zero control over our lives on any kind of scale and even the simplest existence is a selfish and violent one."