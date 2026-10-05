Sienna Spiro's VISITOR Album Hits Gold; MY HOUSE Tour Launches October 13

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Sienna Spiro's acclaimed debut album Visitor is now RIAA-certified Gold, released less than three months ago. Spiro was presented with a custom plaque commemorating the milestone on Wednesday night during her Spotlight appearance at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where she discussed the album and her creative process, and gave a special performance to a rapt audience at the Museum's intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater.

The honor follows Spiro's standout showing at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home the trophy for Best New Artist and inspired a standing ovation with her rendition of 'Great Expectation.' The London-born artist sang from a massive replica of a turntable flanked by an expanded band that included strings and horns. Rolling Stone said, 'SPIRO lives up to 'Great Expectations' with debut MTV VMAs performance' and The New York Times included Spiro in their 'Best Moments of the 2026 MTV VMAs' list.

Sunday night's ceremony kicked off an especially momentous week for Spiro, who turned 21 the next day. Over the weekend she performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (returning for weekend two on October 9) and PBS aired her inaugural episode of the Austin City Limits television series as part of the Season 52 lineup.

Building on her recent debuts at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, Spiro launches the North American leg of her 'My House' World Tour on October 13 in Nashville. The tour then proceeds to Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe. Tickets went on sale in June and sold out instantly, prompting additional dates that also sold out immediately — adding up to more than 135,000 tickets worldwide.

'Great Expectation' continues its global climb following the VMAs, rounding a third consecutive week at No. 1 on the U.K's Official Singles Chart, while leaping from #38 to #22 on the Spotify Top 50 - Global since Sunday's performance, and hitting a new peak of #15 on Apple Music's Top 100: Global playlist.

Released on July 3 via Capitol Records, Visitor exceeded 1 billion cumulative streams upon release and debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200, making Spiro the first British artist to debut in the Top 10 with their first album in eight years. All three of the album's pre-release singles charted simultaneously back in March, including her Platinum hit 'Die On This Hill' (peaking at #19), 'The Visitor' (#43), and the Gold-certified 'You Stole The Show' (#55). Spiro's contribution to The Devil Wears Prada 2, 'Material Lover,' which appears on Visitor (Deluxe), hit #2 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Visitor has also earned widespread critical praise. Variety said, 'When a woman who sounds like she could huff and puff and blow all our houses down confesses to multiple layers of vulnerability, we stop and pay attention.' Rolling Stone wrote that Spiro 'showed up to sing [with] an intensity that shows how emotionally invested she is in the stories she's sharing.' SPIN described her music as 'autobiographical, emotionally charged, and arranged in a way that feels like it's from a bygone era,' while Vogue dubbed her a 'timeless talent … one of the most in-demand new names in music.'

Photo Credit: Rebecca Sapp, download hi-res image here.



Photo Credit: Rebecca Sapp, download hi-res image here.

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