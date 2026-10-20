Sienna Spiro to Expand MY HOUSE TOUR (EXTENDED) With North American Dates Starting August 2027

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Sienna Spiro is expanding her ongoing sold-out world tour with the 'My House Tour (Extended),' a new North American leg that launches August 2027 in support of her acclaimed debut album Visitor, out now on Capitol Records.

Presales began October 20, while general on-sale begins Friday, October 23, at 10 a.m. local time. My House Tour (Extended) will commence August 3 in Dallas, TX and includes 22 new dates spanning North America. Stops along the way include iconic venues such as Nashville's Grand Ole Opry (headlining), New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre, among many others.

American Express is providing eligible Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets for select US and Canada dates, available for purchase beginning Tuesday, October 20 at 12pm local time, through Thursday, October 22 at 10pm local time, before the general public on sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits and perks American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and music events through Amex Experiences.

Tickets for the original 'My House' World Tour went on sale in June and sold out instantly, prompting additional dates that also sold out immediately, adding up to more than 135,000 tickets worldwide. Following a stunning Grand Ole Opry debut on October 11 as part of the ongoing Opry 100 celebration — not to mention celebrated sets at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and the Austin City Limits Music Festival — Sienna kicked off the tour's first North American leg in Nashville last week. In January, the tour proceeds to Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.

The tour news arrives as Sienna and Visitor continue to achieve new milestones. Following her massive night at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards where Sienna took home the trophy for Best New Artist and gave a headline-making performance of 'Great Expectation,' the single rounded out three weeks at No. 1 on the U.K's Official Singles Chart and also hit new peaks on the Spotify Top 50 - Global (#17), Apple Music's Top 100: Global playlist (#15), and the Billboard Hot 100 (#39).

Last week, Sienna's track 'Pure' entered the Hot 100 as well (#100), making Sienna the first female British artist in history to debut five songs from her debut album on the chart. Additionally, all three of the album's pre-release singles charted simultaneously back in March, including her Platinum hit 'Die On This Hill' (peaking at #19), 'The Visitor' (#43), and the Gold-certified 'You Stole The Show' (#55). Meanwhile, Sienna's original contribution to The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, 'Material Lover,' which appears on Visitor (Deluxe), reached #2 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Released on July 3 via Capitol Records, Visitor exceeded 1 billion cumulative streams upon release and debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200, making Sienna the first British artist to debut in the Top 10 with their first album in eight years. In less than three months, the set achieved Gold status — Sienna was presented with an RIAA certified custom plaque during her Spotlight appearance at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A., where she discussed the album and gave a special performance. That same week, Sienna celebrated her 21st birthday, PBS aired her episode of the Austin City Limits television concert series, and she performed at the VMAs, singing from a massive replica of a turntable flanked by an expanded band that included strings and horns.

Most recently, Billboard published an in-depth profile of Sienna as part of their GRAMMY Preview issue.

SIENNA SPIRO, 'MY HOUSE WORLD TOUR'

Oct 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 23 – Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

Oct 25 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Oct 27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov 02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo

Nov 04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov 09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Jan 04 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu PIT

Jan 7 – Seoul, South Korea @ Myunghwa Live Hall

Jan 9 – Manila, Philippines @ New Frontier Theater

Jan 11 – Singapore @ Capitol Theatre

Jan 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Bengkel Space

Jan 15 – Fremantle, AU @ Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre - South Lawn

Jan 16 – Fremantle, AU @ Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre - South Lawn

Jan 19 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall Melbourne

Jan 20 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall Melbourne

Jan 22 – Moore Park, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

Jan 23 – Moore Park, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

Jan 25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall

Jan 27 – Auckland, NZ @ Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall

Feb 22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Feb 23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Mar 01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Mar 02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Mar 04 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Mar 05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Mar 06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Mar 08 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Mar 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashouder Westergasfabriek

Mar 15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashouder Westergasfabriek

Mar 16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

Mar 18 – Köln, DE @ Palladium Köln

Mar 21 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

Mar 22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

Mar 24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Mar 27 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Mar 29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Paral·lel 62

Mar 30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera

Jun 15 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

SIENNA SPIRO, 'MY HOUSE WORLD TOUR (EXTENDED)'

Aug 03 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Aug 05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Aug 06 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Aug 08 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Aug 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Aug 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug 17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Aug 20 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug 21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Aug 25 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Aug 26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Aug 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Aug 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep 02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Sep 04 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sep 05 – Portland, OR @ TBA

Sep 07 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sep 14 – Mexico City, MX @ Mexico Pepsi Center





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