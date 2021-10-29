Sia announces Everyday is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition) out November 5th via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic. The hit holiday album adds three new songs: "Pin Drop," "Santa Visits Everyone" and "Snowman (Slowed Down and Snowed In Remix)".

The original "Snowman," certified Gold by the RIAA, has become a holiday classic and even won the Bronze Clio for the music video. The remix, out today, is inspired by the TikTok trend which has garnered over 1 million videos to date.

Preorder the new album here.

Nine-time Grammy nominee Sia has cemented her role as one of today's biggest stars, sought after songwriters, and captivating live performers. Earlier this year Sia partnered with NASA for a video for her song, "Floating Through Space" to celebrate the Ingenuity test flight on Mars. The song is off of her latest album Music. In 2019, she partnered with Diplo and Labrinth to form the group LSD.

Their debut album, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present... LSD has 1 Billion + streams to date. She released the Grammy-nominated This Is Acting (Monkey Puzzle/RCA Records) in 2016 to much critical acclaim, followed by her sold out Nostalgic For The Present World Tour. In 2017 she released the evergreen holiday collection Everyday Is Christmas. She has more videos in YouTube's "Billion Views Club" than any other female on the planet. Along with her own successes, Sia has also written global smashes for today's biggest acts including Beyonce, BTS, David Guetta, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ozuna, and many more.

Listen to the new track here: