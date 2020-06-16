SiR Performs for Vevo's Ctrl At Home Series

Vevo announces SiR as the next artist in their Ctrl series with a performance of "John Redcorn" and "The Recipe" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. SiR's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Watch below!

SiR is the recording alias of Sir Darryl Farris, an R&B singer and songwriter whose sound is predominantly mellow but soulfully impassioned, like Frank Ocean or Anderson Paak. Music runs in his family. He's the brother of Daniel and Davion Farris (who count Jaheim's "Never" among their most popular work as songwriters), the nephew of Andrew Gouché (a prominent gospel bassist who played with Prince), and the cousin of Tiffany Gouché (fellow soul progressive and one of Farris' occasional collaborators). Although Farris built up a resistance to music due to parental pressure -- his mother is Jackie Gouché, a gospel artist and session vocalist active since the early '80s -- it wore off. The Inglewood, California native earned a degree in recording arts and developed his songwriting, arranging, and production and skills. He went on to work with Anita Baker and, from 2011 through 2015, co-wrote material for the likes of Ginuwine, Tyrese, and Jill Scott.

During the same period, he appeared as a featured artist on a few releases that came out of L.A., including Ill Camille's Illustrated and Anderson Paak's Venice. His proper debut album, Seven Sundays, was released on Fresh Selects in 2015. Paak, Knxwledge, Chris Dave, and Iman Omari were among the contributors. The following year, after Farris was featured on Isaiah Rashad's The Sun's Tirade, he self-issued HER, a six-track EP that featured an appearance by Big K.R.I.T. He signed with Top Dawg Entertainment months later and swiftly released HER TOO with Anderson Paak on guest duties. His sophomore LP and first full-length for TDE landed in early 2018. November featured ScHoolboy Q and Etta Bond. In 2019 Farris teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the single "Hair Down."

"John Redcorn" and "The Recipe" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

